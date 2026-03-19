ReOrbit and SLI sign €150m contract for small GEO satellites

Partnership expands access to next-generation satellite systems and meets rising demand for sovereign space infrastructure

HELSINKI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a Finland-based satellite manufacturer, has signed an agreement with asset-financing specialist SLI (formerly Space Leasing International) for the purchase of two next-generation geostationary (GEO) communication satellites with a combined value of €150 million. The deal comes as governments and operators worldwide are accelerating their drive towards fully independent sovereign space infrastructures. Through SLI's platform, satellite operators can access advanced technology on leasing terms instead of outright purchase, supporting more capital-efficient satellite deployment.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, ReOrbit is a European space technology company that designs and builds software-defined, interconnected satellites for high-speed data processing and resilient communications in orbit. Unlike traditional satellite manufacturers, ReOrbit gives nations and organizations full ownership and control of their space infrastructure, enabling strategic autonomy across civil, commercial, and defense applications.

SLI is the aerospace subsidiary of Libra Group and draws on the group's 50+ years of leasing experience across multiple high value asset classes. The company invests in and leases mission-critical aerospace assets spanning satellites and space infrastructure to next-generation aviation technologies.

The agreement reflects the increasing demand for sovereign and resilient space infrastructure, as governments and operators seek greater control over strategic satellite capabilities. By combining SLI's flexible financing platform with ReOrbit's satellite technology, the partnership enables operators to access advanced satellite systems while maintaining full control over their space assets.

Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO of ReOrbit commented, "With this contract we continue our mission of delivering industry's most competitive dollar-per-gigabit-per-second pricing for sovereign small GEO communications satellites. We value SLI's confidence in our technology and look forward to expanding partnership opportunities with sovereign operators."

Praveen Vetrivel, CEO of SLI, commented, "We see significant value in this satellite class and the operational advantages it brings to operators. ReOrbit's engineering approach enhances throughput and economics while numerous governments under budgetary pressure rush to attain a fully independent space infrastructure. The combination of ReOrbit's technology and the low cost of entry via SLI's finance platform, can swiftly contribute to national security and long-term resilience."

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit builds advanced satellites for connectivity and communication. Our solutions provide independent control of the satellites and enable secure communications for both military and civilian use. Through long-term partnerships with local operators, we ensure our customers achieve and maintain strategic autonomy. https://www.reorbit.space/

About SLI

SLI was established by Libra Group in 2023 to address the capital needs of the rapidly growing $1 trillion global space economy by providing flexible, innovative asset-financing solutions. Leveraging Libra Group's 50+ years' experience in pioneering leasing models across aerospace, maritime, and renewable energy, SLI seeks to bridge the gap between capital availability and asset deployment – accelerating the creation of an integrated aerospace ecosystem. In July 2025, SLI extended its operational scope to include frontier aviation assets, such as zero-emission electric aircraft.

www.sliaerospace.com