Renowned Pioneer of Bottleneck-Handling Simulation Software & Co-Author of Throughput Economics, Eli Schragenheim, joins the Board of Advisors of ThroughPut Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, today announced the addition of Eli Schragenheim to its esteemed Board of Advisors. Eli Schragenheim has been an inspirational driving force, working towards institutionalizing the unique knowledge of the "Theory of Constraints" (ToC) into literature, software and real-world application. Mr. Schragenheim has been instrumental in reshaping organizations to make better decisions using ToC as a foundation.

As ThroughPut continues its mission to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate the modernization of industrial operations for human progress, Eli's addition to the Advisory Board provides further validation of the company's unique, data-driven software approach. Mr. Schragenheim will not only play a vital role in further steering this journey forward, but also reinforce ThroughPut's goal of bringing together the world's leading operational experts to drive a new era of Operational Excellence across the $90 Trillion dollar global economy.

Eli Schragenheim joined Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, author of "The Goal" and the developer of the TOC management methodology, in 1985. He developed simulation-games software that taught people how to include bottleneck (constraint) perspective in the planning and execution phases in manufacturing, distribution and multi-projects, while being exposed to significant uncertainty. Over the years, Eli's contributions have transformed the way millions of industrial operations professionals approach the science of management. Distinguished with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the ToC body of knowledge, as well as co-author of his latest book, Throughput Economics, Eli is considered to be one of the most accomplished authorities in the ToC community. His extensive body of work in the ToC space, complemented by his unique understanding of the complex nuances of the Information Technology (IT), Operations Technology (OT) and the Finance fields, is what makes him an especially acclaimed Subject Matter Expert across industries.

"We are pleased to welcome Eli onboard the distinguished ThroughPut Advisory Board. We look forward to continuing this great collaboration to ensure that ThroughPut's foundations in ToC Software Development and Delivery are truly world-class", announced Ali Raza, the founding CEO of ThroughPut. " Bringing Eli officially onto the Advisory Board marks an important milestone in our company's history. As entrepreneurs, we are constantly seeking additional market validation, including from the investment and involvement of the domain experts that invented the key cornerstones in our space. To be working with Eli Schragenheim on the ELI software now, is an opportunity that I could not have imagined at the founding of the company. We are now encouraged more than ever to make ThroughPut an irreplaceable part of the Industrial Software landscape, and through data, provide a voice for operational professionals in executive decision making settings".

"I am excited to join the leadership team here at ThroughPut and continue working with them to achieve their vision of applying existing data that support continued operational excellence" explained Eli. "I believe that today, technology acts as both an opportunity and a threat. ThroughPut is on the right path by identifying these nodes of opportunities early on. I am interested in the applications of AI in our field, and I am happy to see that ThroughPut is taking initiative in the industrial operations field. However, it doesn't stop just here. As decision makers, it is important to stay relevant and continuously innovate to deliver real value using technology. I believe that by understanding Throughput Economics and leveraging complementary AI software like ThroughPut's ELI system, organizations can develop better ways to handle uncertainty and learn from experience, especially from one-time events that catch them by surprise. By serving on the boards of organizations which are open to new ideas, such as ThroughPut, I can help in creating win-win relationships, with a strong focus on leveraging ToC in combination with modern software platforms, for greater applicability at scale, and a maximum positive impact on the world."

After completing his seminal work on Throughput Economics, Eli Schragenheim intends to start mentoring TOC consultants and practitioners to support them in their projects to vastly improve the performance of various organizations, and how to leverage modern scalable software tools like ThroughPut to increase even more the Output and Profitability for their clients in greater, more manageable numbers. He aims to equip organizations, such as ThroughPut, to develop even more effective ways of handling uncertainty, including solutions that create more accountability in times of such uncertainties.

About ThroughPut Inc.:

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Operations pioneer that enables companies to leverage their existing data systems to increase output, quality, and profitability across their end-to-end Supply Chains. ThroughPut's Operations AI Product, ELI, includes the only Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise data systems, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA, Historian, and other data systems, to solve for the $25 Trillion of annual Waste across global supply chains already today. Such constraints to the $90 Trillion global GDP could otherwise be dedicated to more productive and useful purposes to the benefit of all stakeholders. ThroughPut's AI software is designed by Fortune 500 Supply Chain & Logistics leaders, Silicon Valley Analytics and AI experts, and top global Operations & Experts in the areas of Lean Manufacturing, the Theory of Constraints, Supply Chain Automation, Total Quality Management, and over four-dozen leading best practices now digitized in the ELI product, with hundreds of years of combined experience in the space. ELI thinks like an operations manager and automatically provides domain expertise, executable insights, quantitative cost-benefit analysis, and recommendations in real-time, which current static Business Intelligence and Analytics tools do not effectively capture nor act upon. ThroughPut.AI's dynamic insights include real-time resource allocation recommendations, granular root cause identification, and operational process stability analysis. ELI enables Process Improvement Experts and Operations Managers to reduce cycle times and operational unpredictability across some of the most advanced process industries, including manufacturing, logistics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & aviation, chemical processing, energy & utilities, oil & gas, and others.

