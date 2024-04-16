DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, a UAE-based M&A healthcare investment and management firm, proudly announces the appointment of Peter Kyobe Waiswa as a Healthcare Industry Expert. Leveraging his vast experience and advisory roles with prominent organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Peter's expertise will significantly enhance the XRP Healthcare team and Private Healthcare operations in Uganda.

Renowned Industry Expert Peter Kyobe Waiswa Joins XRP Healthcare to transform Private Healthcare in Uganda

"I am thrilled to join XRP Healthcare and contribute to the transformation of Uganda's private healthcare sector," said Peter Kyobe Waiswa. "Through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, we aim to improve access to quality healthcare facilities for the people of Uganda."

Peter Kyobe Waiswa brings an illustrious background as a Ugandan researcher, medical doctor, and academic administrator. As an associate professor of Health Policy, Planning, and Management at Makerere University, he has demonstrated expertise in health policy and health systems, particularly in maternal, newborn, and child health in low and middle-income countries.

Peter's academic journey is distinguished. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Mbarara University in 1992, followed by a Master's in Public Health from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine. He completed his joint PhD in Medicine and post-doctoral fellowship from Makerere University and the Karolinska Institute, Sweden.

Whitney Lynn, XRP Healthcare Chairman commented, "We are humbled to have Peter Kyobe Waiswa join our team at XRP Healthcare. Peter's background includes pivotal roles with several of the world's most respected health-focused philanthropic and international organizations, where he has shaped key initiatives and policies. His rich experience will be a cornerstone for guiding our strategic decisions in mergers and acquisitions. Peter's extensive knowledge of healthcare systems, particularly in Uganda, will play a critical role as we aim to enhance and extend private healthcare facilities to ensure they provide accessible and outstanding care."

Impactful roles in various capacities have marked Peter's professional journey. From his tenure as National First Aid Officer of the Uganda Red Cross to serving as a doctor and assistant district medical officer for Iganga District, his commitment to healthcare is evident. He has been a cornerstone of Makerere University's Department of Health Policy, Planning, and Management for the School of Public Health, College of Health Sciences since 2008. Peter is a founding member of NGOs such as Uganda Development and Health Associates (UDHA), Busoga Health Forum, and One Village At A Time (OVAAT).

Additionally, he leads research groups at The INDEPTH Network Maternal, Newborn & Child Health Working Group (MNCH-WG) and The Makerere University Centre of Excellence for Maternal Newborn & Child Health.

Peter's influence extends beyond academia. He is a technical advisor for esteemed organizations including WHO, UNICEF, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, International Pediatric Association, and the African Academy of Sciences. Notably, he was appointed to the World Health Organization Strategic and Technical Advisory Group of Experts (STAGE) for Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Nutrition in May 2020.

In his new role with XRP Healthcare, Peter Kyobe Waiswa will provide invaluable insights and guidance as the company completes its due diligence on various targeted acquisitions aimed at upgrading systems and facilities, improving access to medication, and enhancing technical resources.

"We are excited to welcome Peter Kyobe Waiswa to XRP Healthcare, his extensive experience in global health leadership will help drive our strategic mergers and acquisitions. With a deep understanding of Uganda's healthcare landscape, Peter is integral to our mission of enhancing private healthcare accessibility. As the African healthcare market grows to an estimated $259 billion by 2030, XRP Healthcare aims for a substantial market share. We'll start with impactful incremental steps, scaling up as our systems mature - Laban Roomes, Business Development Officer at XRP Healthcare

Peter Kyobe Waiswa has an H-Index of 46 and over 200 peer-reviewed journal scientific publications and his appointment to the XRP Healthcare team represents a significant milestone. His dedication to healthcare advancement and wealth of experience make him an invaluable asset as XRP Healthcare continues its mission to revolutionize healthcare in Uganda and Africa-wide through mergers and acquisitions.

Kain Roomes, founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare said, "We are elated to welcome Peter Kyobe Waiswa into the XRP Healthcare family. With a track record of influential roles within globally renowned health-focused entities, Peter brings invaluable experience to our table. His expertise will be instrumental in shaping our strategic moves in mergers and acquisitions. Peter's profound understanding of healthcare dynamics, particularly in Uganda, aligns seamlessly with our mission to elevate and expand private healthcare facilities, ensuring top-notch care accessibility."

About XRP Healthcare

XRP Healthcare is a healthcare investment and management firm dedicated to transforming healthcare systems in Uganda and beyond. With a focus on strategic innovative solutions, XRP Healthcare aims to improve access to quality healthcare for all through mergers, acquisitions and blockchain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387821/XRP_Healthcare_Kyobe_Waiswa.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365357/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg