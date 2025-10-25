Renowned Indian Entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal Launches 'Continue Research' with a $25 Million Personal Fund to Reimagine Human Longevity

GURGAON, India, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepinder Goyal, one of India's most respected self-made entrepreneurs, known for his contributions to entrepreneurship, innovation, mentorship, and ecosystem building, has announced the launch of Continue Research, supported by a $25 million personal fund dedicated to advancing global longevity science.

Continue Research was founded two years ago as an independent scientific initiative exploring upstream biological mechanisms — the fundamental leverage points where small interventions could meaningfully transform how humans age and live. The team has been investigating a core hypothesis on human aging that, if validated, could significantly reshape current biological understanding.

Entirely funded by Goyal's personal capital, the $25 million Continue Fund will support scientists worldwide who adopt a systems-level approach to biology and challenge the complexity of traditional models. All findings from Continue and its funded collaborators will be released as open-source research in the coming weeks.

Reflecting Goyal's belief in accessible science, the initiative prioritizes interventions that benefit entire populations, not only the wealthy. Continue Research is structured not as a company or a startup, but as a research collective and seed fund for the next phase of human existence.

About Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal is a first-generation Indian entrepreneur who has helped redefine how Indians can build and give back. From a modest upbringing in Punjab to the helm of one of the country's most valuable technology groups, his journey is a case study in using innovation for progress and wealth creation at scale.

Deepinder pioneered online food delivery in India with the founding of Zomato in 2008 and continues to lead the company (now Eternal) as its Founder and CEO. Under his leadership, Zomato became one of India's earliest unicorns and made history in 2021 by becoming one of the first Indian tech startups to go public—marking a defining moment in the country's startup IPO wave. Today, Deepinder Goyal's Eternal is India's largest new-age tech organization by market capitalization (at INR 2.6 lakh crores) and the first digital-native company to join the prestigious BSE Sensex 30-share index.

Deepinder has invested in and mentored 25+ high-potential startups across health-tech, ed-tech, fintech, logistics, and consumer brands, offering not just capital but deep product and growth insights. Many of these ventures now employ thousands and export Indian innovation globally.

