Renewable Methanol Market Size Worth USD 6.86 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the renewable methanol market size reached USD 4.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for cleaner fuels, increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions, and rising government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy are some key factors driving the renewable methanol market revenue growth.

Renewable methanol is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional methanol, which is derived from fossil fuels. Renewable methanol is produced from biomass or captured carbon dioxide and renewable hydrogen. It can be used as a fuel for transportation, a feedstock for the production of chemicals and plastics, and as a fuel additive.

Governments across the globe are promoting the use of renewable energy sources, including renewable methanol, to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. The European Union has set a target to increase the use of renewable energy sources in transportation to 14% by 2030. Similarly, the US government has introduced the Renewable Fuel Standard program to promote the use of renewable fuels, including renewable methanol.

Drivers:

The increasing demand for cleaner fuels is driving the growth of the renewable methanol market. Renewable methanol has a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional methanol, as it is produced from renewable sources. It is considered a green fuel and is eligible for credits under carbon pricing schemes. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and the need for cleaner fuels for transportation are expected to drive the demand for renewable methanol.

The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions is another key driver of the renewable methanol market. Methanol is a widely used chemical and is produced from fossil fuels. The production of methanol from fossil fuels is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. The production of renewable methanol, on the other hand, results in lower carbon emissions and is considered a sustainable alternative.

Restraints:

The renewable methanol market is facing several challenges that are hindering its growth. The high cost of production is one of the major challenges facing the market. The production of renewable methanol requires significant investment in infrastructure and technology, which increases the cost of production. The high cost of production makes renewable methanol less competitive compared to traditional methanol.

Another challenge facing the renewable methanol market is the lack of infrastructure. The infrastructure required for the production, storage, and distribution of renewable methanol is still underdeveloped, which limits the market's growth potential. The lack of infrastructure also makes it difficult for end-users to adopt renewable methanol as a fuel or feedstock.

Growth Projections:

The renewable methanol market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 4.00 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.86 Billion in 2032. The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and the growing demand for cleaner fuels are expected to drive the market's growth. The use of renewable methanol as a fuel for transportation and as a feedstock for the production of chemicals and plastics presents a significant opportunity for the market's growth.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The renewable methanol market is undergoing significant innovation and development to overcome the challenges facing the market. One of the key trends in the market is the development of new technologies for the production of renewable methanol. Companies are investing in research and development to improve the efficiency and reduce the cost of production.

Another trend in the market is the development of new applications for renewable methanol. Renewable methanol can be used as a fuel for transportation, but it also has potential as a feedstock for the production of chemicals and plastics. Companies are exploring new applications and markets for renewable methanol to drive the market's growth.

Strategic Initiatives:

Renewable Methanol is a low-carbon fuel made from renewable sources such as biomass, waste, or carbon dioxide. It is an important fuel for the transportation sector and can be used in internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and as a blend with gasoline or diesel. Some major companies in the global renewable methanol market report include Advanced Chemical Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Carbon Recycling International, Enerkem, Fraunhofer, Innogy, Sodra, Advent Technologies, OCI N.V., and Nordic Green.

On February 25, 2023 , Carbon Recycling International (CRI) announced the expansion of its renewable methanol production capacity in Iceland . CRI's plant in Iceland uses renewable energy and carbon dioxide captured from a geothermal power plant to produce renewable methanol. With the expansion, CRI aims to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

, Carbon Recycling International (CRI) announced the expansion of its renewable methanol production capacity in . CRI's plant in uses renewable energy and carbon dioxide captured from a geothermal power plant to produce renewable methanol. With the expansion, CRI aims to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels and contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation sector. On January 20, 2023 , Enerkem announced a partnership with Shell to develop a commercial-scale waste-to-chemicals facility in Rotterdam, Netherlands . The facility will use Enerkem's proprietary technology to convert non-recyclable waste into methanol and other chemicals. The partnership aims to contribute to the circular economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the chemical sector.

, Enerkem announced a partnership with Shell to develop a commercial-scale waste-to-chemicals facility in . The facility will use Enerkem's proprietary technology to convert non-recyclable waste into methanol and other chemicals. The partnership aims to contribute to the circular economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the chemical sector. On December 7, 2022 , Innogy announced a joint venture with Covestro to produce renewable methanol from CO2 captured from steel production. The joint venture aims to develop a scalable and sustainable process for producing renewable methanol, which can be used as a feedstock for the chemical industry or as a low-carbon fuel. The project also aims to contribute to the decarbonization of the steel industry.

, Innogy announced a joint venture with Covestro to produce renewable methanol from CO2 captured from steel production. The joint venture aims to develop a scalable and sustainable process for producing renewable methanol, which can be used as a feedstock for the chemical industry or as a low-carbon fuel. The project also aims to contribute to the decarbonization of the steel industry. On November 14, 2022 , BASF announced the acquisition of the renewable methanol business of New Zealand -based LanzaTech. LanzaTech's technology uses waste gases from industrial processes to produce renewable methanol, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a circular economy. With the acquisition, BASF aims to expand its portfolio of sustainable solutions and contribute to the circular economy.

, BASF announced the acquisition of the renewable methanol business of -based LanzaTech. LanzaTech's technology uses waste gases from industrial processes to produce renewable methanol, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and creating a circular economy. With the acquisition, BASF aims to expand its portfolio of sustainable solutions and contribute to the circular economy. On October 3, 2022 , Methanex announced a partnership with Suncor Energy to develop a methane-to-methanol plant in Canada . The plant will use renewable natural gas as a feedstock and produce renewable methanol, contributing to the decarbonization of the transportation sector. The partnership also aims to explore opportunities for carbon capture and storage to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

These strategic initiatives demonstrate the growing interest and investment in Renewable Methanol as a low-carbon fuel and feedstock for the chemical industry. Companies are exploring innovative technologies and partnerships to contribute to the circular economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation and chemical sectors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5 % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 6.86 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Feedstock, application, end-user, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Advanced Chemical Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Carbon Recycling International, Enerkem, Fraunhofer, Innogy, Sodra, Advent Technologies, OCI N.V., Nordic Green Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

