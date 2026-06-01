This movement follows the advance of international mobility and the growing demand for integrated financial solutions between Brazil and abroad.

SÃO PAULO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly 5 million Brazilians living abroad, according to the latest official statistics from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the demand for financial solutions that connect this audience to the national banking system is growing. In this scenario, Rendimento Bank is strengthening its global strategy with the Non-Resident Account (NRA), aimed at Brazilians and foreigners without fiscal residence in the country who need to maintain financial transactions in Brazil.

Rendimento Bank Expands International Reach with Exclusive Account for Non-Resident Brazilians and Foreigners

The NRA is intended for Brazilians who have formally filed their definitive departure from the country, as well as foreigners with financial interests in the Brazilian market. Regulated and 100% digital, the account allows for payments, national and international money transfers, investments, and transactions via Pix, offering a formal structure for resource movement and greater efficiency in foreign exchange operations.

Key features of the NRA include:

Quick and 100% online opening;

International remittances with competitive rates;

Sending and receiving funds via Pix;

Investment in Bank Deposit Certificate (BDC) with no additional fees;

Full account management via Internet Banking and mobile application;

Dedicated bilingual human support.

The solution integrates foreign exchange, investments, and payments into a single structure, allowing the client, even while residing outside Brazil, to make deposits, international transfers, and financial applications with specialized support.

Global Expansion

Currently, 46% of the bank's NRA clients are foreigners who, like Brazilians who have formally left the country, use the institution as a local partner for maintaining properties, businesses, investments, or during leisure visits to Brazil. The bank serves demands from over 130 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Driven by this movement, Rendimento Bank projects a 50% growth in accounts for those domiciled abroad, consolidating its presence in the foreign exchange market, international payments, and global financial solutions.

With a regulated non-resident account, specialized foreign exchange consultancy, and instant payment technology, Rendimento Bank positions itself as a financial bridge between Brazil and abroad, serving an increasingly globalized, digital, and connected audience. Clients can open an account by accessing the link.

About Rendimento

Rendimento, a financial conglomerate that offers a portfolio of tailor-made products through close and personalized service to its clients. The companies Rendimento Bank, Rendimento Câmbio DTVM, Rendimento Pay and Rendimento SCD are a part of Rendimento's conglomerate. Operating under the motto "your financial partner that makes it happen," the institution has extensive expertise in foreign exchange, credit, services, and payment solutions, and exhibits solid indicators and constant growth, a result of its vast experience. In 2025, the Fitch Ratings credit rating agency positively assessed Banco Rendimento, which maintained its national long-term rating as AA- and short-term rating as F1+, with a stable outlook. www.rendimento.com.br

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