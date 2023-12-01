RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Hits the UK With a Star-Studded Premiere Event in London - The Film Opens in Cinemas Around the World on December 1

The premiere event for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ was held on Thursday, 30 November, at the renowned ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, hosted by ODEON Cinemas Group, an AMC company and Europe's largest cinema operator. The premiere welcomed some of the biggest names in music and film for the UK's first screening of the highly anticipated release.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (directed and produced by Beyoncé), chronicles the artist's intention and hard work as creative, producer and director. The film follows Beyoncé's process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, and opens in cinemas all over the world beginning December 1.

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkwood Entertainment and ODEON Cinemas Group, an AMC company and Europe's largest cinema operator, today announced that London's premiere event for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, the theatrical release chronicling Beyoncé's record-setting global RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, was a huge success, drawing some of the biggest names in music and film. The Premiere Event, held at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday 30 November was the first ever UK screening of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, which opens in domestic and international cinemas on December 1.

The premiere event kicked off after Beyoncé, the film's star, director and producer introduced the showing from the stage to thunderous applause from a packed audience.

Those attending the screening included, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, will.i.am, Michelle Williams, Mabel, FLO, AJ Odudu, Bree Runway, Jourdan Dunn, Leigh-Anne, Olivia Dean, Munroe Bergdorf, Vivica Fox, Ms Banks, Jack Dorsey, Sabrina Elba, Jonbers, Black Peppa, Tia Kofi, Caramell, Don One, Leomie Anderson, Letitia Wright, Stefflon Don, Edward Enniful, Kenya Hunt, Chioma Nnadi, Clara Amfo, Yasmin Evans, Montana Brown, Tinea Taylor, Julie Adenuga, Otamere, Bimini, Deray, and many more.

About RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR – a record-setting worldwide concert tour that spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries –from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

Received with extraordinary acclaim by media across the globe, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, will be made available to millions of moviegoers around the world, as it is expected to open in thousands of cinemas globally beginning Friday, December 1, 2023.

Domestic and international fans can see showtimes and purchase tickets at participating locations by visiting: BeyonceFilm.com.

About ODEON Cinemas Group

ODEON Cinemas Group is proud to be Europe's largest cinema operator, with brands in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal. We welcome millions of guests each year to enjoy great hospitality while watching the latest films and entertainment in around 280 cinemas and 2,500 screens.

We make movies better by developing world-class cinemas that deliver memorable entertainment experiences for our guests, while offering fantastic careers for our people. As an AMC company, ODEON Cinemas Group is part of the largest movie exhibitor in the world with around 910 theatres and 10,100 screens. Together, we make movies better.

www.odeoncinemasgroup.com

About Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a film and production company, record label and management firm founded by entertainer and entrepreneur, Beyoncé in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, the company houses departments in music, film, video, live performances and concert production, management, business development, marketing, digital, creative, philanthropy, and publicity. Under its original name, Parkwood Pictures, the company released the film Cadillac Records (2008), in which Beyoncé starred and co-produced. The company has also released the films Obsessed (2009), with Beyoncé as star and executive producer, the winner of the Peabody Award for Entertainment, Lemonade (2017), the Emmy®-nominated Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (2019), which documents Beyoncé's history-making performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2018, and the Emmy®-winning Black Is King (2020). Parkwood Entertainment produced The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour (2013-2014), The Formation World Tour (2016), and the "Homecoming" performances at Coachella (2018) and co-produced the ON THE RUN Tour (2014) and ON THE RUN II (2018), and the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (2023).

For tour imagery and film artwork: press.Beyonce.com

RIGHTS GRANTED FOR USE OF THESE PHOTOS IN CONJUNCTION WITH COVERAGE OF THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. NO OTHER USE OF THESE PHOTOS ARE APPROVED.