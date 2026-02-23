RemotePass Launches SpendCards to Eliminate Reimbursement Chaos for Global Teams

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePass, the global HR and Payroll platform trusted by Spotify, Tabby, and Logitech, today launched SpendCards: corporate cards built specifically for distributed teams operating across borders. RemotePass becomes the first global payroll platform to offer expense cards designed for international workforces.

RemotePass: One platform for HR, Payroll and Spend

SpendCards addresses a critical pain point for finance teams managing remote workforces: zero visibility into spending until after money is gone, hundreds of manual reimbursement requests processed monthly across multiple currencies, and unexpected cross-border tax liabilities that create compliance risk.

"Finance teams are processing hundreds of reimbursement requests monthly across multiple countries and currencies with zero spending visibility until after the money's gone," said Kamal Reggad, Founder and CEO of RemotePass. "Meanwhile, remote workers are subsidizing the company cash flow and dealing with tax complications. SpendCards eliminate this entirely."

Most corporate expense card programs are designed for local, centralized teams. Distributed workers are left behind, forced to use personal funds for equipment, subscriptions, and work-related expenses like travel. Remote workers often can't access corporate cards.

The consequences extend beyond inconvenience. In many countries, reimbursing these expenses triggers income tax liability for employees or contractors, even with proper receipts, because local tax authorities don't recognize certain expenses as deductible. Finance teams, meanwhile, operate without visibility into spending across their global workforce.

RemotePass SpendCards solve this by enabling companies to:

Issue cards instantly to any team member in 150+ countries

Set automated spending limits, restrictions, and approval workflows

Track every transaction in real-time with automatic expense categorization

Eliminate tax complications from cross-border reimbursements

Workers benefit from zero out-of-pocket expenses, global acceptance in any currency, and integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

SpendCards is embedded within RemotePass's existing EOR and contractor management platform, providing companies with a single system for global HR, payroll, and spend across 150+ countries.

RemotePass SpendCards are available immediately to all RemotePass customers. Companies can activate the feature and begin issuing cards within minutes.

For more information, visit remotepass.com/spend.

About RemotePass

RemotePass is a global HR, payroll, and spend platform for businesses to onboard, manage, and pay their global and local teams. Trusted by leading distributed companies including Spotify, Tabby, Eyewa, and Logitech, RemotePass combines deep payroll expertise with a powerful fintech layer to make managing a distributed workforce simple, compliant, and efficient. The company is trusted by startups and enterprises worldwide to handle everything from EOR and contractor management to localized payroll and benefits.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916830/RemotePass.jpg