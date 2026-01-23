ReMIX • Yesterday's Future, Invent Tomorrow! Creative Business Partnership Programme Takes the International Stage

Inaugural Showcase at Prestigious Maison&Objet Paris 2026 as Delegation Embarks on Cross-Regional Exchange

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) and principally sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, the fourth edition of ReMIX • Yesterday's Future, Invent Tomorrow! Creative Business Partnership Programme has made its international debut at Maison&Objet Paris 2026 in France. Beyond participating in the exhibition, ReMIX has curated a delegation programme comprising a series of exchange activities, offering Hong Kong designers and brand representatives invaluable opportunities to engage with the European design industry and its affiliated institutions. As one of the world's most influential international design fairs, Maison&Objet Paris is being held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre from 15 to 19 January 2026.

Organised by the IDSHK and principally sponsored by the CCIDA of the HKSAR Government, the fourth edition of ReMIX Creative Business Partnership Programme makes its debut at Maison&Objet Paris 2026 in France. (From left) Mr Kasper Ng, Deputy Representative of Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels ; Mr Ball Cheung, President of IDSHK; Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA; Mr Guillaume Prot, Exhibition Director of Maison&Objet; and Mr Franck Millot, Partnerships and Special Events Director of Maison&Objet and Paris Design Week, attended the opening ceremony.

To mark this occasion, IDSHK hosted an opening ceremony on 16 January, presided over by Mr Ball Cheung, President of IDSHK. The ceremony was graced by Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA, with Mr Guillaume Prot, Exhibition Director of Maison&Objet also in attendance. Following the opening ceremony, Mr Cheung led the guests of honour and distinguished guests on a tour of this year's ReMIX exhibition zone, where participating designers personally shared their design outcomes.

Mr. Ball Cheung, President of IDSHK, said, "Since its launch in 2021, ReMIX has been promoting collaboration between designers and brands, enhancing the market recognition of creative services and industrial design. To date, the programme has facilitated 56 design collaborations, resulting in over 150 crossover products that have been showcased at exhibitions in Hong Kong, Chinese Mainland and overseas, continuously supporting Hong Kong design in exploring new markets. This edition marks ReMIX's first appearance at Maison&Objet Paris, this internationally prestigious platform, to showcase the unique creative perspective of Hong Kong design and establish connections with the international industry to drive more cross-regional collaborations. I hope that through this exhibition, we can build bridges for local brands and designers, connecting them with international markets and potential buyers, and creating more opportunities for mutual growth and development."

Miss Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA, said in her opening address, "This edition of ReMIX makes its debut at Maison&Objet Paris, showcasing the diverse practice of Hong Kong design at both creative and practical levels, while opening up broader international development opportunities for Hong Kong brands and design teams. In September 2024, CCIDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SAFI, the organiser of Maison&Objet, establishing a five-year partnership to promote design exchange between Hong Kong and Paris. On one hand, we are 'bringing in' outstanding international design, while at the same time supporting programmes like ReMIX to 'go global' and showcase Hong Kong design on international platforms. CCIDA will continue to support local design talent in going international, deepening the exchange and connections between Hong Kong and overseas creative industries."

Mr Guillaume Prot, Exhibition Director of Maison&Objet, said, "ReMIX is really important for us because it represents how creativity and design in Hong Kong can be expressed on an international stage. We have been trying to build bridges between West and East, and it is equally important that Hong Kong creativity and design find its relevancy in a show like Maison&Objet. It is a pleasure to welcome 20 brands and 17 design units from Hong Kong—you are all remarkably creative and showcasing spectacular work. I am convinced that your designs and products will be embraced by our community from now on."

The showcase at Maison&Objet Paris presented over 90 co-created design products from the third and fourth ReMIX editions, bringing together the collaborative outcomes of 20 brands and 17 design units. Participating brands come from Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and various Asian regions, spanning different scales and market positions. They have engaged in cross-disciplinary collaborations with design professionals from various fields, exploring the possibilities of design and brand development. Among these, over 50 new co-created products will make their international debut in Paris, covering categories including cultural and creative products, eyewear, personal accessories, homeware, small furniture and toys.

In addition to participating in Maison&Objet Paris 2026, the ReMIX delegation has embarked on a series of visits as part of the France trip. These include Maison&Objet In The City, visiting two Parisian design and decoration companies: Diptyque, as well as a visit to BOON_ROOM, attending its exhibition opening reception, exchanging with the local design and creative industry, strengthening connections within the industry, and understanding how design, craftsmanship, branding and market practice are integrated locally. The itinerary also includes visits to Musée des Arts Décoratifs and Strate School of Design, gaining insights into European design practice and development from industry, cultural and educational perspectives.

