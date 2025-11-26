Remittance Market Worth USD 341 Billion by 2030 as MEA Lead Growth & North America Remains Largest Market, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence's latest report reveals that the global remittance market is valued at USD 188.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 341.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.58%. Market growth is primarily driven by cross-border digital transfers, expanding mobile money ecosystems, and rising global migration, with lower transaction fees from fintech players accelerating formal remittance flows, particularly in emerging markets. Strengthening compliance norms and API-driven integrations across financial institutions are enhancing market transparency, security, and competition. As digital channels become the preferred method for international money transfers, adoption trends are shifting toward real-time settlements, app-based onboarding, multi-currency wallets, and automated KYC frameworks, collectively reshaping market size, market share, and cross-border transaction efficiency worldwide.

Regional Outlook of the Remittance Market

North America remains a dominant player in the global remittance market, largely driven by its large immigrant workforce. In particular, the U.S.-Mexico corridor sees heavy transaction volumes. Fintech companies have integrated remittance features into digital banking apps, encouraging frequent use, while clear regulations around digital banks and stablecoins continue to support innovation, keeping the region at the forefront of the industry.

In contrast, the Middle East and Africa show more varied trends. Gulf countries are major senders due to high expatriate populations, but cash remains the preferred method, limiting digital adoption. Sub-Saharan Africa, despite being a leader in mobile money, still faces some of the highest remittance costs. Initiatives like continental payment systems are expected to gradually reduce costs and expand access, offering new opportunities for growth across the region.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Remittance Industry

Blockchain Enabling Low-Cost Remittance

Blockchain technology is transforming remittances by enabling near-instant, ultra-low-cost transfers. Stablecoins help protect against currency fluctuations, while smart contracts and compliance APIs reduce reliance on traditional banks. Although regulatory frameworks are still evolving, pilot programs in key markets indicate growing support. As these solutions mature, micro-remittances that were once too costly are becoming accessible, opening new opportunities in the remittance market.



Rising Remittance Flows from GCC Migrant Workers

Migration to Gulf countries has surged, with foreign workers forming a significant part of the workforce. Reforms improving labor mobility have boosted earning potential, driving higher remittance flows. As payment corridors expand, local-currency payout solutions are speeding up transfers, while stricter data standards are helping authorities track flows more effectively. With ongoing infrastructure projects and strong workforce demand, the remittance market in the region is poised for steady growth.

Key Segments Shaping the Remittance Market

By Type

Inward Remittance

Outward Remittance

By Mode of Transfer

Digital

Traditional

By Transfer Channel

Bank Transfer

Money Transfer Operators (MTOs)

Online Platforms

By End-User

Personal (Migrant Remittances)

Commercial (SME and Corporate Payments)

By Geography

North America : United States, Canada, Mexico

: United States, Canada, Mexico Europe : Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Rest of Europe

: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific : China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific South America : Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Middle East : Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Rest of Middle East

: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Rest of Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/remittance-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Top Players in the Remittance Market

MoneyGram International Inc.

Wise plc (formerly TransferWise)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (including Xoom Corp.)

Revolut Ltd.

Remitly Global Inc.

ZEPZ (WorldRemit) Ltd.

OFX Group Ltd.

Ria Money Transfer (Euronet Worldwide Inc.)

Azimo Ltd. (Papaya Global)

InstaReM (NIUM Pte. Ltd.)

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Digital Remittance Market - The digital remittance market is projected to grow steadily, supported by the adoption of online platforms, mobile money solutions, and blockchain-based micro-payments. Increased digital adoption, faster settlement times, lower transaction costs, and enhanced regulatory compliance are enabling more inclusive access for both personal and commercial cross-border transfers, driving market expansion.



Digital Payments Market - The digital payments market is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by increasing smartphone penetration, e-commerce expansion, and the adoption of secure, real-time payment solutions. Rising consumer preference for contactless and app-based payments, along with fintech innovations and regulatory support for digital financial services, are driving market expansion and enhancing transaction efficiency across regions.

B2B Payments Market - The B2B payments market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing digitization of business transactions, adoption of automated payment platforms, and demand for faster, more transparent cross-border settlements. Innovations in fintech solutions, integrated payment networks, and regulatory support are enabling businesses to optimize cash flow, reduce processing costs, and enhance overall payment efficiency.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, technology, media and telecom, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg