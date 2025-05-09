Reminder: Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on June 5, 2025

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 9, 2025 at 10:45 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet invites analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Thursday, June 5, 2025. In the Capital Markets Day, we will present Valmet's renewed strategy.

The event will take place at Valmet's site in Tampere, Finland (address: Lentokentänkatu 11).

The program will run from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. EEST.

The day will include presentations led by (roles according to the proposed organization as of July 1, 2025):

Thomas Hinnerskov , President and CEO

, President and CEO Katri Hokkanen , CFO

, CFO Emilia Torttila-Miettinen , EVP Automation Solutions

, EVP Automation Solutions Simo Sääskilahti , EVP Flow Control

, EVP Flow Control Sami Riekkola , EVP Pulp, Energy and Circularity

, EVP Pulp, Energy and Circularity Petri Rasinmäki , EVP Packaging and Paper, and interim EVP Tissue

, EVP Packaging and Paper, and interim EVP Tissue Aki Niemi , EVP Global Supply

The program will also include:

a unique opportunity to familiarize oneself with Valmet DNAe, the next generation automation system (DCS), in an interactive showroom;

a demonstration on Valmet Mill-Wide Optimization by Automation Solutions, and

opportunities to discuss with Valmet's management in the Q&As and during the breaks.

The event can also be followed via a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2025. The webcast will run from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. EEST. A recording will be available at the same address shortly after the event.

Presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/cmd2025/ by the beginning of the event.

The language of the event and materials is English.

Registration and more information

To attend the event in Tampere, please register at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2025 by May 21 at the latest. The number of seats is limited, so we recommend registering early. Please also register if you will attend the event via webcast.

In Tampere, the doors will open at 11:00 and there will be lunch served before the program starts.

More information on the event can be found at www.valmet.com/cmd2025/. If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact VP, IR Pekka Rouhiainen, +358 10 672 0020, or ir@valmet.com.

Travel logistics

Valmet will organize bus transportation from Helsinki to Tampere. The bus will depart near Helsinki train station at 8:45 a.m. and stop at Helsinki airport if needed.

Participants arriving to Tampere by train will need to take a taxi to the CMD venue. The taxi ride from the railway station will take approximately 10–20 minutes.

There is parking available for participants arriving by car.

Valmet will also organize bus travel to Helsinki airport continuing to Helsinki city after the event. Preliminary flight times by Finnair are as follows:

Paris , departure at 8:25 p.m.

, departure at Stockholm , departure at 8:35 p.m.

, departure at London , departure at 9:05 p.m.

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Vice President, Investor Relations

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

