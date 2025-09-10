Remi Tech Ushers in a New Era of Compliant Stablecoin Settlement -- Empowering Traditional Finance and Compliant Web3 with Next-Gen Infrastructure

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remi Technology, a pioneer in compliant digital finance solutions, today launched the Remi Global Stablecoin Clearing System—a first-of-its-kind infrastructure integrating banking-grade settlement with built-in AML/CFT and RegTech capabilities. This breakthrough redefines cross-border finance by merging stablecoin efficiency with regulatory certainty for banks, financial institutions, and Web3 enterprises.

A New Standard for Compliant Digital Finance

The Remi System delivers a regulation-ready framework for stablecoin issuance, trading, and settlement, addressing critical pain points in global payments:

Instant, low-cost interbank transactions with embedded compliance

with embedded compliance Real-time liquidity via full integration with traditional banking systems

via full integration with traditional banking systems Live regulatory oversight for transparent, auditable workflows

for transparent, auditable workflows Robust AML/CFT controls to protect institutions and users from illicit funds

Remi Tech's RegTech innovation delivers a unified on-chain/off-chain KYC infrastructure, complemented by three dedicated regulatory dashboards: Real-Time Screening, AML, and Operational Monitoring. These provide regulators with real-time data access and advanced monitoring capabilities.

By combining FinTech with RegTech in one KYC framework, Remi eliminates the speed-compliance trade-off, enabling secure and efficient inter-institutional transactions. It also delivers real-time insights to monetary policymakers via regulatory dashboards.

The system includes a dedicated module to help central banks monitor key stablecoin metrics—such as interest rates, M0, M2, and exchange rates—across onshore and offshore markets. It allows authorities to assess impacts on monetary policy transmission and prevent sharp rate fluctuations in interest and exchange rates.

Remi's solution also features:

Automated regulatory reporting

AI-driven transaction monitoring

Jurisdictional compliance tracking

"Traditional finance prioritizes security and compliance, while Web3 emphasizes efficiency. Remi uniquely resolves this trilemma with a seamless, unified solution," stated YongCheng Zhang, CTO of Remi Tech, "Our platform enables banks and digital asset issuers to harness stablecoins' potential—without regulatory compromise. It builds the foundation for a new era of global financial connectivity."

Industry Firsts: Why Remi Stands Apart

First instant stablecoin-powered interbank settlement network with low costs First stablecoin platform fully integrated with banking systems First stablecoin platform with embedded AML/CFT capabilities First stablecoin platform enabling real-time regulatory oversight First stablecoin platform enabling FX trading First end-to-end solutions empowering stablecoin ecosystem

About Remi Technology

Remi Technology is a Singapore-based fintech company that delivers stablecoin clearing and settlement infrastructures for banks and financial institutions worldwide. Find us at www.remitech.ai or www.linkedin.com/company/remi-tech.

Contact:

Remi Business Development Team:

bd@remitech.ai