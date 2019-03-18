ReloQuest Inc. Wins Global Award from Serviced Apartments for Best Short-Term Rental Platform

ReloQuest Inc. joined over 400 industry leaders including operators, owners, travel buyers, investors, agents, service providers and the award winners at the Park Plaza Riverbank, in London on March 14th, 2019. The Judging criteria included evidence of innovation and the demonstration of a clear understanding of customer needs. The Serviced Apartment Awards recognize commitment and performance.

ReloQuest has become the largest open global marketplace and altered the competitive landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing, hotels, and serviced apartments in most cities around the world. ReloQuest represents a network of verified suppliers in 85+ countries including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

ReloQuest is elevating suppliers by implementing the ReloQuest Verification for suppliers committed to excellence. Suppliers are spotlighted, can promote their areas of coverage, and receive global exposure via the ReloQuest platform. ReloQuest clients and their assignees can search and view suppliers and everyone shares the convenience of direct communication. All ReloQuest users have access to a multitude of services on an efficient single source platform.

This recognition for Best Short-Term Rental platform is following prior accolades from the Serviced Apartments organization where ReloQuest was awarded The Best Use of Technology for two consecutive years.

Darin Karp, ReloQuest Founder and CEO stated, "Being distinguished for our innovation and commitment to client service by impacting our client's success is rewarding to all of us at ReloQuest, as the recognition acknowledges our daily commitment to deliver unparalleled service and innovation firsts to our clients and supplier's businesses, and dedication to improve the guest experience."

As a B2B (Enterprise) and B2E (employee) solution, ReloQuest supports our clients, their assignees, and suppliers. ReloQuest innovation includes options determined by specific, measurable and reportable KPI's providing the employee full control of the experience while staying within the company's guidelines.

The system sends notifications of next steps. The innovative dashboard reports pending actions in real time, displays reference points and actionable items.

The aggregator technology simplifies the process of sourcing temporary accommodations while supplying: rapid implementation, ease of use, genuine transparency, substantial cost reduction, plus a reported 80% increase in efficiency. ReloQuest's success is validated by our client's and supplier's success.

ReloQuest is a business solution that allows companies and employees to search, compare, and book corporate apartments and hotels around the world. Multi-award-winning ReloQuest provides forecasting data, measurement criteria, metrics and actionable insight to minimize corporate risk.

