Relifa and F1SeedTech Announce Partnership to Provide F1 Hybrid Cannabis Seeds to the German Market

VEGHEL, Netherlands and MEERBUSCH, Germany, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relifa, a newly established seed company founded on January 1, 2025, has entered into a distribution partnership with F1SeedTech, a globally renowned breeder of F1 hybrid cannabis seeds. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the German cannabis market by offering premium-quality seeds to home growers and social clubs.

Relifa is committed to standing out in the competitive cannabis seed market by providing only the highest-quality seeds without exception. With a focus on home growers and social clubs, Relifa offers seed packages containing three seeds each (for social clubs according to demand), available through its e-commerce platform at www.Relifa.com. The company targets individuals looking for reliable cultivation solutions and trustworthy information for personal and specific purposes.

The German cannabis market is on the verge of a significant expansion, driven by growing interest in home cultivation. Industry projections estimate the market will reach $4.6 billion by 2034, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% between 2024 and 2034. Notably, the home-grow sector is witnessing surging interest: 51% of German adults are open to the idea of growing cannabis at home, and 7% have already purchased cannabis seeds or clones. Relifa aims to meet this rising demand by delivering superior genetics and cultivating a trusted reputation in the industry.

F1SeedTech, established in 2019, is one of the world's most advanced cannabis seed breeding companies. With operations in Oregon, the Netherlands, and Spain, the company is renowned for its professional approach and cutting-edge F1 hybrid seeds. F1SeedTech was the first cannabis seed company to be granted Plant Breeders' Rights (PBR) on seed based F1 hybrid varieties, a respectable recognition of its distinct, uniform, and stable characteristics. For more details on the innovative F1 hybrid seeds, visit www.f1seedtech.com.

Until now, F1SeedTech's innovations have primarily served licensed professional producers. This partnership with Relifa opens the door to German home growers and give them access to these groundbreaking F1 hybrid seeds, offering unmatched consistency, quality, and performance.

The cannabis industry increasingly demands transparency and reliability, particularly regarding seed origin, performance data, and quality assurance. The partnership between Relifa and F1SeedTech addresses these critical needs, setting a new standard for excellence. Together, the companies are committed to empowering home growers in Germany by providing access to the best genetics the industry has to offer.

