Reliance Communications transforms its international voice wholesale business with Odine Nebula

Reliance Communications Inc (RCI), USA, future-proofs its international voice business and seamlessly transforms its international network with Odine Nebula Solution

ISTANBUL, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine Solutions, 360° Systems Integrator, Platforms and Applications provider, announces that Reliance Communications (RCI) has chosen 'Odine Nebula', Odine's Wholesale Cloud Platform, to drive their seamless International Wholesale Voice business' global evolution.

Working with Odine will empower Reliance not only to remove legacy equipment and physical locations to drive down cost, but more importantly it will allow them to future proof their network by taking advantage of Odine Nebula's automation and intelligence, as well as its end-to-end real-time control and visibility capabilities.

The solution will bring high-performance, real-time dynamic routing policy and optimization, and a comprehensive set of monitoring and alerting tools for all of Reliance's international voice interconnections. The deep visibility and control capabilities provided by Odine Nebula Solution will also enable them to optimize their complex swap and bilateral wholesale voice deals.

"Working with Odine Solutions enables us to seamlessly transform our international network and rapidly integrate it with our existing national network in India. The Odine Nebula Solution enables us to gain unprecedented levels of routing, automation and intelligence capabilities in the cloud, empowering us to drive global growth efficiently," says Amit Gaur, Head Voice Products – Carriers and Enterprises at Reliance Communications.

Nick Cowley, Global Sales Director, said the Odine Nebula Solution, is a proven solution to enable operators to drive down cost, risk and complexity in the network and provide unprecedented levels of visibility and business intelligence, which will be key to the evolution of Reliance's voice business globally.

Alper Tunga Burak, CEO of Odine Solutions also commented, "Reliance Communications (RCI) selecting Odine Solutions shows our fast-growing presence in the global Tier-1 market, and how strongly we can support the digital transformations global operators must make going forward, we welcome Reliance onboard and look forward to empowering their future success."

About Reliance

RCI (Reliance Communications Inc, USA), spearheads the global telecom voice operations having 200+ interconnects for wholesale voice traffic exchange. The services of RCI also include Reliance Mindbridge, a global conferencing operations serving top Enterprises and SMBs, apart from Reliance Global Call, an international calling solution serving more than a million consumers and enterprises, spread across 5 continents. RCI, thorough its vast relationships and partnerships also provides ITFS & DID numbers from 100+ countries.

https://www.rcom.co.in/

About Odine Solutions

Odine Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds.

Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula® and Odine Orion® enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai and Lahore.

www.odinesolutions.com

