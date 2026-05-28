Relay Market to Reach USD 12.67 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 5.63% CAGR; Electromechanical Devices Lead with 61.05% Market Share - Reports Mordor Intelligence

News provided byMordor Intelligence Private Limited
28 May, 2026, 14:54 GMT
HYDERABAD, India, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research published by Mordor Intelligence, the global relay market is witnessing steady expansion owing to the increasing deployment of relays across automotive, industrial automation, energy, and consumer electronics sectors. The relay market size is expected to reach USD 9.64 billion in 2026, rising from USD 9.13 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031.
According to industry analysis, the rising adoption of automation technologies, smart power infrastructure, and electric vehicles is accelerating relay market growth globally. The relay industry is also benefiting from increasing investments in renewable energy integration and industrial safety systems, where reliable switching and protection mechanisms remain essential. As per published reports, manufacturers are focusing on miniaturization, higher efficiency, and durable relay solutions to address evolving industrial requirements and changing relay market trends.
Relay Market Growth Supported by EV and Renewable Energy Expansion
Advanced Relay Technologies Supporting Next-Generation EVs
Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced electrical architectures that support faster charging and improved vehicle efficiency. This shift is driving demand for compact and durable solid-state relays designed to handle high thermal stress, continuous switching, and challenging operating conditions within electric vehicles. Innovations in insulation and arc suppression technologies are also helping improve safety and performance in modern EV power systems.
"The relay market continues to reflect demand patterns shaped by expanding electrification, industrial automation, and infrastructure investments. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, consistent analytical frameworks, and cross-verified market data to provide decision-useful insights that support informed evaluation of market developments and competitive positioning" says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
Smart Grid Expansion Driving Protective Relay Adoption
Growing investments in rural electrification and renewable energy projects are increasing the need for advanced protective relay systems. Hybrid power networks with distributed energy sources require intelligent relays that can support stable power distribution, improve grid coordination, and minimize outage risks. Supportive government initiatives and ongoing grid modernization efforts are further encouraging the adoption of smart relay technologies across emerging markets.
Explore the latest trends and analysis in the active electronic research sector: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/active-electronics?utm_source=prnewswire
Global Relay Market Segmentation Analysis
By Relay Type
- Electromechanical Relay
- Reed Relay
- Latching Relay
- Solid-State Relay (SSR)
- PhotoMOS/Optically-Isolated
- IGBT/MOSFET-Based
- Hybrid Relay
By Voltage Rating
- Low Voltage (Less than 100 V)
- Medium Voltage (100-1000 V)
- High Voltage (Above 1000 V)
By Mounting Configuration
- PCB-Mount
- DIN-Rail Mount
- Plug-in/Socket
- Panel/Chassis Mount
By End-user Industry
- Automotive and E-Mobility
- Energy and Power (T&D, Renewables)
- Industrial Automation and Robotics
- Telecommunications and 5G Infrastructure
- Aerospace and Defense
- Consumer Electronics and Appliances
- Building Automation/HVAC
- Rail and Mass Transit
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Nordics
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South-East Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East
- Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
- Turkey
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Africa
Relay Industry Growth Analysis by Geography
Asia-Pacific continues to lead the relay industry due to strong electronics manufacturing capabilities, expanding telecom infrastructure, and increasing investments in automotive and industrial automation sectors. Countries across the region are also benefiting from supply chain diversification and supportive government initiatives that encourage local production and exports.
Europe is witnessing growing adoption of advanced relay technologies driven by industrial automation, energy transition projects, and smart grid modernization efforts. Increasing focus on safety standards, sustainable infrastructure, and intelligent power management systems is further supporting relay demand across the region.
Leading Companies Shaping the Relay Market
As per published reports, the relay market remains moderately competitive, with major players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development to strengthen their global presence.
Key companies operating in the market include:
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Omron Corp.
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Eaton Corp. plc
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- And more
These companies are investing in advanced relay technologies designed for automotive electrification, industrial automation, and energy management applications.
Explore more insights on relay competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-relay-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:
Protective Relay Market Growth
The protective relay market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and power distribution modernization projects. According to industry analysis, the market is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion in 2026 and further grow to USD 3.17 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period. Rising demand for grid reliability, fault detection systems, and advanced electrical protection technologies continues to support market expansion.
Solid State Relay Market Report
The solid state relay market is expanding as industries increasingly adopt compact and energy-efficient switching technologies across industrial automation, automotive electronics, and renewable energy systems. Market estimates indicate that the industry will reach USD 659.79 million in 2026 and grow to USD 869.03 million by 2031, driven by rising demand for durable and maintenance-free relay solutions.
ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Sensata Technologies (Crydom) are the major companies operating in the solid state relay market.
Read more about companies active in the solid-state relay market:
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/solid-state-relay-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
The transistor market is experiencing strong momentum due to growing semiconductor demand across consumer electronics, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and industrial automation applications. As per published reports, the market is projected to reach USD 20.02 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 28.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.46% over the forecast period. Advancements in power electronics and next-generation communication technologies are further contributing to market growth.
Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., ABB Ltd. are the major companies operating in this market.
Read more about companies active in the transistor market:
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-transistor-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire
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