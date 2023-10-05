Relativity's Marcin Święty Named CISO of the Year in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Święty recognized for blending innovation and new approaches within the legal tech security landscape

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity , a global legal technology company, today announced its Chief Security Officer, Marcin Święty has been named CISO of the Year in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Święty, based in Krakow, Poland, manages Calder7, Relativity's in-house global security team, overseeing more than 50 cybersecurity, product security, and compliance and risk specialists to deliver the company's fully integrated security program. Thousands of organizations trust Relativity with their most sensitive data and under Święty's leadership, Calder7 continues to create a more secure world with a security-first mindset, educating customers and partners on how to guard against the latest cybersecurity threats, while providing industry-leading security tools and intelligence.

"I am humbled by this recognition, which was made possible by the privilege of working with my incredible Calder7 team. The award serves as a reminder of the value of security processes and best practices that help our organization, partners and customers protect the most sensitive and important data in the world," said Święty. "Together with Calder7 and the entire Relativity organization, I look forward to continuing to redefine organizational security within our company while also providing best-in-class security for our customers."

"Under Marcin, Relativity is continuing to advance Calder7's mission to become an enablement function within their business, influencing company culture and attitude around security," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Blending innovation and new approaches to the security landscape with a deeper approach than most is what makes Marcin Święty our 2023 CISO of the Year!"

Given the sensitive nature of legal work, the legal sector is particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks, heightening the importance of having a robust security program with forward-thinking leadership. In a recent report, security breaches, data loss, hacking, and ransomware were rated as high risks by 42% of law firm business leaders.

Święty and his team have worked to help address security pain points facing the legal industry with the successful rollouts of programs such as RelativityOne Security Center and the free-to-use Relativity Threat Intel Feed. RelativityOne Security Center provides RelativityOne customers with a single place to act upon their most pressing security concerns through heightened transparency and easy to act upon security alerts. Relativity's Threat Intel Feed provides interested users with a free-to-use API plug-in that provides greater visibility into the current and future facing threats potentially impacting their organizations.

Relativity also recently launched new AI-powered solutions to solve for personal information detection and data breach response challenges in the legal industry. Relativity Personal Information Detect improves the accuracy of personal information identification to better protect customers' most sensitive or confidential information. Relativity Data Breach Response empowers users to easily assess a data breach's impact and build notification lists with confidence. This will transform how organizations identify and respond to data breaches, ensuring timely notifications are sent to maintain organizational credibility.

In addition to the CISO of the Year award, Relativity's recent security accolades include the Microsoft Security Excellence Award for Security Software Innovator, the Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Cybersecurity Team of the Year 2023, Best Free Cybersecurity Tool in North America for Relativity's Threat Intelligence Feed, and Best Security eDiscovery application for RelativityOne.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

