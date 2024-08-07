Relativity Empowers Organizations Advancing Social and Racial Justice with Access to Generative AI Solutions

Justice for Change pro bono recipients will be equipped with Relativity aiR for Review to further harness the power of AI for social good

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced ahead of ILTACON 2024 that qualifying pro bono recipients of the company's Justice for Change program will have free access to the generative AI-powered document review solution, Relativity aiR for Review, once generally available this September.

"Adding generative AI to the Justice for Change offerings is part of our commitment to provide the best technology and support for organizations working toward closing the gap in access to justice," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "Generative AI, when applied thoughtfully and responsibly, has immense potential to advance equity and make a meaningful impact. For often under-resourced pro bono teams, the valuable time saved with our technology enables them to take on more matters and ultimately help more people."

Increasing Access to Justice with Generative AI

Justice for Change pro bono recipients supported by a current RelativityOne partner or provider will be able to request access to use aiR for Review free of cost, enabling faster, more accurate, and insightful document review. Powered by generative AI, the solution provides detailed rationale and citations alongside predictions to help teams fully understand their data and results.

"Since we began collaborating with a nonprofit legal organization through Relativity's Justice for Change program in 2022, Cimplifi has been able to host nearly 3 TB of data, encompassing documents, media, and testimony that all play a crucial role in shaping civil and criminal precedent. We are thrilled to learn that Relativity aiR for Review will be offered as part of the Justice for Change program, further enhancing our capacity to support this essential work," said Kristen Floyd, Associate Director, Strategic Engagements and Chairperson of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at Cimplifi. "Access to generative AI-based technology will be a game-changer for Justice for Change participants, enhancing equity and accessibility. This work is vital to protecting our civil liberties and underscores the importance of accessible, efficient and reliable data solutions in the pursuit of justice."

Through the Justice for Change program, Relativity aims to increase access to justice and empower pro bono recipients to tackle social and racial justice issues by using RelativityOne to make sense of data. Justice for Change pro bono recipients will not only have access to cutting-edge AI legal technology, but also to dedicated training, support, and community resources from Relativity and their ecosystem of partners. Currently, Justice for Change supports over 150 active matters, with 50 organizations leveraging Relativity on justice-oriented cases and projects and over 4 million documents reviewed through Relativity.

Additionally, qualifying Justice for Change recipients will have free access to forthcoming Relativity aiR products and Translate in RelativityOne which leverages generative AI to streamline multi-lingual reviews. These products will enable Justice for Change hosting partners to handle complex and diverse data sets, and ultimately expedite and simplify the path to uncovering the truth.

Celebrating One Year of Transformative Contract Review

Relativity continues to support reviewers in making informed decisions faster. Since its launch at ILTACON last year, Relativity Contracts has enabled customers to do more in their contract review processes by transforming complex agreements into actionable, structured data that reveal better insights and drive faster decisions.

Recently, Relativity Contracts Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities were updated to support 10 new languages in addition to English. Now, the solution can recognize key terms and clauses in German, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, Spanish, Arabic and Dutch. Later this year, Relativity plans to release a Contracts Essential Fields model powered by aiR to automatically populate over 10 fields including parties, several key date fields, and more.

Relativity at ILTACON 2024

ILTACON 2024 will take place August 11-15 in Nashville, TN. The conference convenes industry experts and the legal community for peer-driven programs, educational content and face-to-face networking.

Thought leaders from Relativity will participate in several sessions and discuss a range of topics including opportunities and challenges associated with AI, managing IT contracts, maintaining ethical standards in the face of rapid technological advancement, data privacy, the importance of metrics for corporate legal departments and prompt engineering. View the full agenda here.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Relativity's booth #313 to learn more about the recent OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API integration, and see a video demo of the new RelativityOne and Cellebrite Remote Mobile Collection and Conversation integration. Those interested in setting up a one-on-one meeting at ILTACON 2024 can contact sales@relativity.com.

Relativity is a proud business partner of the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) and earlier this year was a recipient of two ILTA 2024 Distinguished Peer Awards. David Horrigan, Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director at Relativity, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a career exemplifying a record of contributions to the legal sector. Relativity's former Brand Content Program Manager, Blair Cohen, was named an honoree on ILTA's Young Professionals to Watch List for her achievements at Relativity and throughout the legal technology industry.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

