Relativity Celebrates AI Innovation and Advancement at Legalweek 2023

The company recognizes top AI talent and shares AI enhancements for review and redaction

CHICAGO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, kicks off Legalweek 2023 spotlighting trailblazers driving AI adoption in the legal industry and announcing new AI advancements in RelativityOne for review and redaction.

Relativity Recognizes AI Industry Vanguards and Highlights Generative AI

On day one of Legalweek, Relativity will host its second annual private dinner celebrating the 2023 AI Visionaries announced last week. Featuring leaders from Fortune 500 companies and top Am Law firms, the 2023 AI Visionaries list honors those who have explored, promoted or experimented with the use of AI in novel ways.

"We're at a pivotal moment in AI innovation. With the massive buzz around generative AI applications like ChatGPT, people can't help but consider the transformational and multidimensional impact AI will have on their lives," said Phil Saunders, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "It's important to recognize that these incredible innovations are thanks to the many changemakers boldly blazing a trail for AI, and I'm thrilled for the opportunity to recognize a special group of AI visionaries for their contributions in advancing what's possible."

Kevin Fischer, an AI technologist, quantum physicist and CEO and Founder of Methexis, a company dedicated to building the first AI souls, will headline the recognition dinner as the keynote speaker. Fischer will take the audience on a journey into the world of generative AI, exploring how the virality of ChatGPT has catapulted large language models and generative AI to public attention. He'll discuss how overnight, AI models have become the hottest commodity in Silicon Valley, how these AI models work and how they will shape the present and future.

Purpose-Built AI for Review and Redaction

Relativity is deeply invested in AI research and development and committed to promoting broader AI awareness and adoption. Throughout the past year, Relativity has delivered key AI functionality in its SaaS product RelativityOne to help structure complex data and reduce manual tasks, enabling teams and end users to spend time on more strategic, value-adding pursuits.

Review Center

Review Center, RelativityOne's new, unified destination for review management, is one example of how Relativity is thoughtfully implementing AI technology across the project lifecycle to help customers boost efficiency and glean deeper insights. Launched for general availability earlier this year, Review Center incorporates flexible AI into review workstreams while leveraging streamlined administrative features and robust reporting, all from one central location. Early customer data and feedback indicate that using Review Center's new queue-based workflow is up to five times more efficient than using batches.

"Having the ability to customize queues, replace batch administration and templatize and transfer queues across workspaces has simplified the document review process immensely," said Leslie Nash, Litigation Support Specialist at Foley & Lardner LLP. "The process is incredibly intuitive, and because of the clearly defined metrics and detailed visualizations in the reporting features, we have new insight into many different review types that help us assess review progress and relevancy rates."

Text IQ for Personal Information

Two years ago, Relativity first introduced its automated redaction solution at Legalweek. In the past year, 2.8 million documents have been redacted, over 817 million markups have been created and it's been used across 1,661 workspaces. Now available in advanced access and available for general availability in Q3, Redact will integrate with Text IQ for Personal Information (PI). Text IQ for PI combines the industry's most comprehensive redaction capabilities in RelativityOne with the purpose-built AI in Text IQ. The solution improves the accuracy of PI identification, cutting the PI document population for review by 50% and increasing the speed of review by five to six times. By automating the identification of sensitive data and redaction, legal teams can focus on strategy and innovation.

Enhanced Efficiency with New Import-Export Capabilities

RelativityOne customers are now taking advantage of new import-export capabilities that allow users to upload, process and download data at lightning-fast speeds. Relativity's new Express Transfer solution allows for data uploads over 20 gigabytes. The capability works in the background to upload large structured and unstructured data without needing to zip them or leverage other solutions.

Experience Relativity at Legalweek 2023

Those attending Legalweek 2023 can visit Relativity at booth #1600. Relativity will cover everything from e-discovery in the news, generative AI, to the key challenges facing the e-discovery industry in the following Legalweek sessions on March 22:

e-Discovery in the News: Legal and Media Perspectives at 11:30 a.m. ET : Moderated by David Horrigan , Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director at Relativity and with perspectives from the worlds of law and journalism, this session examines the e-discovery law issues and the cases that have become major media stories.

Moderated by , Discovery Counsel and Legal Education Director at Relativity and with perspectives from the worlds of law and journalism, this session examines the e-discovery law issues and the cases that have become major media stories. All Rights Reversed: Dissecting Novel Legal Issues in Generative AI at 2:00 p.m. ET : Omar Haroun, Head of AI Strategy at Relativity will participate in a discussion on the rise of generative AI, contentious issues at the intersection of AI and intellectual property law and generative AI's larger ramifications for the legal industry.

Omar Haroun, Head of AI Strategy at Relativity will participate in a discussion on the rise of generative AI, contentious issues at the intersection of AI and intellectual property law and generative AI's larger ramifications for the legal industry. Collaboration Tools: The Challenges and Opportunities Facing e-Discovery at 3:30 p.m. ET : Cristin Traylor Director, Law Firm Strategy Marketing at Relativity will lead a discussion on prominent e-discovery industry challenges and the opportunities to efficiently and effectively manage short message data.



Legalweek attendees can escape the bustle of the conference floor and visit The Grove by Relativity. Inspired by the serenity of an orange grove, this space located on the first floor of the Conrad Hotel offers an inviting atmosphere for attendees to grab a premium artisanal coffee, have an impromptu chat with industry leaders and connect with the people who make Relativity and its community unique.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne , manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/Relativity_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Relativity