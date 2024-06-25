Relativity Announces General Availability Date for its Generative AI-Powered Review Solution at Relativity Fest London

Relativity aiR for Review brings the future of AI document review to users across nine regions

LONDON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced during the opening keynote of its EMEA-focused annual legal data and tech conference, Relativity Fest London, updates around general availability for its AI-powered review solution, Relativity aiR for Review.

"On top of the speed-to-insights that Relativity aiR for Review brings to its users, it is also its precision that makes this solution a game changer," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "We're excited to bring these capabilities to EMEA and radically transform the review process, elevating quality and impact to an unprecedented degree."

Relativity aiR for Review Available in Q3

Relativity announced that aiR for Review will launch for general availability in Q3. The generative AI-powered document review solution will be available to customers using RelativityOne in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Since its launch for limited availability in January, 40+ customers have used the solution to conduct hundreds of discrete relevance, issue and key document analyses on over 100 cases, achieving more efficient, consistent and higher-quality document review.

"Generative artificial intelligence is introducing the next generation of technology to affect the legal field," said Jon Chan, Senior Managing Director at FTI Technology. "Our e-discovery and innovation teams are excited at the potential of Relativity aiR and other such tools to improve workflows alongside our consultants' expertise in disputes and investigations. With industry-leading technology and AI-powered analytics, we're helping clients effectively tap into technological advancements and deploy the right tool to solve each challenge."

The keynote address also highlighted Relativity aiR for Privilege and Relativity aiR for Case Strategy. aiR for Privilege, which uses generative AI to accelerate first-pass privilege review through automation, launched for limited availability in the U.S. in April. aiR for Case Strategy, which makes it faster and simpler for attorneys to extract facts, craft case narratives, and prepare for depositions and trial, is currently in advanced access with a limited number of customers.

Unlocking the Future of the EMEA Legal Industry

Relativity's EMEA community continues to play an integral role in setting the pace against growing market demand in the region. Over the past year in EMEA, there has been an 85% expansion of RelativityOne data under management, five Relativity partners expanded their RelativityOne offerings to the region and the number of RelativityOne customers increased by 24%.

The EMEA community is also driving the evolution of AI within the legal industry. This year, Relativity named three EMEA AI Visionaries: Malik Kheribeche, Director, Discovery & Data Management Lead at Deloitte Switzerland, Ana Orantes, Legal Tech Product Manager (AI & Document Review) at CMS, and Linda Sheehan, Head of IntelligENS at ENS. The list recognises and celebrates individuals who have explored, promoted or experimented with AI in novel ways in legal applications.

The closing keynote at this year's conference will introduce a new model and approach to the EMEA community, ushering in a shift in the landscape of the industry — Legal Data Intelligence. Legal Data Intelligence is a model that communicates the value legal professionals can bring to their organisations through the power of data analysis. Three Legal Data Intelligence founding members will take the stage to demonstrate how the model works across various use cases, explore AI's role in its application and highlight emerging opportunities.

Powering the Pursuit of Justice in EMEA

The EMEA community is also expanding its social impact footprint by pursuing racial and social justice within their communities through RelativityOne. Since the launch of the Justice for Change Programme in EMEA at last year's Relativity Fest London, Justice for Change has procured five approved matters, contributing to its mission of closing the gap in access to justice across demographics worldwide by equipping organisations with the technology they need to do so.

One matter, highlighted in the keynote, seeks to provide ongoing support for justice in Syria through a partnership between Relativity Partner FRP Advisory, a UK-based, specialist business advisory firm, and Mnemonic, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to archiving, investigating and memorialising digital information documenting human rights violations and international crimes.

