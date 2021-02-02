Rela Hospital Sets New Global Benchmark in Liver Transplant Patient Survival Rate

- Worldwide the patient survival rate averages at 90% while Rela Hospital achieved a 99.2% patient survival rate

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2% patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since beginning of COVID pandemic.

Recognized as having one of the world's largest dedicated liver intensive care unit, Rela Hospital spearheads clinical innovations in paediatric and adult liver transplantation. The surgical outcomes at 99.2% is a testament to its preeminent position.

According to National centre for Biotechnology information (NCBI Report), India records close to 1,000 liver transplants each year with survival rate of less than 90%. Since the beginning of pandemic, over 120 liver transplantations were performed at Rela Hospital with a remarkable 99.2% success ratio.

This phenomenal success is the outcome of pioneering work done by the team of highly renowned surgeons and physicians, liver specific anaesthetist, intensivist, nursing and support staff coupled with cutting edge technology such as robotics and laparoscopy surgery for donors.

Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman-Rela Hospital, said, "We are an outlier in the right direction and we are proud of these results. Globally, the survival rates for liver transplantation averages around 90%, however, our survival is much higher compared to global standard. This improved survival is a boon for our patients receiving specialized care from a team committed towards delivering top-notch treatment for liver failure."

"In the past there has been scepticism and worry about outcome after liver transplantation by both patients and referring doctors. However, the survival of liver transplantation has improved over the years. 90% perioperative survival is now recognised internationally as a benchmark for high quality liver transplant programs. Rela Hospital's current patient survival rate of 99.2%, I feel is a significant achievement," added Professor Mohamed Rela.

"Our liver program continues to gain strength and has grown tremendously year after year. Patient access, innovative treatments and a proactive inter disciplinary care model for complex cases are what we have successfully built. Our outstanding liver transplant patient outcomes are a direct reflection of the tireless high quality of care provided to our patients by the entire team," said Dr. Ilankumaran, CEO of Rela Hospital.

