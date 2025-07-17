Reju and Circle-8 Textile Ecosystems Partner to Further Large-Scale Textile Recycling in the U.K.

PARIS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reju™, the progressive textile-to-textile regeneration company, and Circle-8 Textile Ecosystems, a key builder of ecosystems and infrastructures unlocking textile-to-textile recycling, today announced a partnership to further facilitate a circular textiles ecosystem in the U.K.

Reju

Circle-8 will furnish Reju's future European Regeneration Hubs with feedstock supply from post-consumer textile waste processed through its' first digitized Automated Textile Sorting and Preprocessing (ATSP) facility, as a step to a network of industrial scale facilities Reju will then leverage the feedstock for production of its regenerated Reju Polyester™, that will have a 50% lower carbon footprint compared to virgin polyester and can be regenerated infinitely.

"Working with Circle-8's growing ecosystem and ATSP enables us to elevate the efficiency of the textile recycling process, making it easier and more precise, resulting in a premium product meeting the high Reju standard for polyester," said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. "As more consumers and clothing producers become aware of the importance of keeping textiles out of landfills, it is critical to have automated, streamlined processes and facilities in the places where the textile waste is."

The partnership between Reju and Circle-8 will contribute to building UK infrastructure for materials processing and establishing partnerships for a fully transparent and viable fibre-to-fibre ecosystem. The agreement is set to lead UK brands and retailers to transition to a circular textile industry. With Circle-8 providing pre-sorted and pre-processed feedstock at a large scale for Reju's proprietary regeneration technology, this partnership ensures efficiency, accuracy and scalability for the upwards of 700,000 tonnes of non-reusable textile waste generated in the UK every year.

"Reju and Circle-8 share an unwavering commitment to unlocking true indefinite textile-to-textile recycling here in the UK and around the globe," said Cyndi Rhoades, co-founder and CEO at Circle-8. "This partnership highlights the importance of cooperation and innovation in turning textile waste into resource. With global regulatory bodies enacting coordinated efforts addressing the issue, Reju and Circle-8 are dedicated to scalable solutions meeting regulatory demands and achieving a more sustainable future."

About Circle-8 Textile Ecosystems

The future of materials is not extraction. It's circulation. Circle-8 is advancing the new circular textiles industry by building the ecosystem and infrastructure to unlock textile-to-textile recycling. We are driving the design, build and commissioning of a network of automated textile sorting and pre-processing facilities to turn non-reusable textiles into feedstock for fibre-to-fibre recycling processes. Our end goal is to implement industrial-scale polymer recycling plants for textiles in the UK. We are growing the partnerships needed across the textiles value chain, working to divert the UK's estimated yearly 700,000 tonnes of non-reusable textiles away from export, landfill and incineration to make this circular future a reality.

About Reju

Reju is a materials regeneration company focused on creating innovative solutions for regenerating polyester textiles and PET waste. Owned by Technip Energies and utilizing technology originating with IBM research, Reju aims to establish a global textile recycling circular ecosystem to address PET plastic found in textiles. Learn more at https://www.reju.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733536/Reju.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2666366/Reju_Logo.jpg