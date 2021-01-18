Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green recovery

- High-level virtual events include ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Virtual Forums and World Future Energy Summit Webinars

- Agenda will explore the social, economic and innovation opportunities for delivering a green recovery, bringing together global leaders from policy, industry and technology

- First day starts with program dedicated to energy, youth and closes with 11th session of IRENA Assembly

- Flagship ADSW Summit will feature over 70 high-level speakers from around the world

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for accelerating sustainable development, hosted by Masdar, goes live today until 21 January 2021 in a reimagined virtual setting. Over the course of four days, global leaders from policy, industry and technology will explore social, economic and technological opportunities for delivering a green recovery in a post-pandemic world.

ADSW 2021 will feature a series of high-level virtual events, including the ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF), Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Virtual Forums and the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) Webinars.

The first day of ADSW kicks off with the WFES Webinars, Y4S Forum, followed by the 11th session of the IRENA Assembly that brings together heads of state, government, ministers and energy decision-makers, as well as global stakeholders and private actors to discuss the energy transition as an investment in our collective future.

The flagship ADSW Summit on January 19th will feature more than 70 high-level speakers from around the world and will broadcast online across different time zones to engage audiences across various geographies and markets. The agenda runs over three two-hour sessions that focus on the pillars of "Live & Move," "Care & Engage," and "Work & Invest," with each pillar exploring social, economic and technological opportunities to set and support a sustainable recovery.

The speakers at the one-day virtual ADSW Summit include: H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Head of State, Principality of Monaco, who will give a keynote speech on national resilience in the context of Covid-19; H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar; H.R.H Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures; H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO Mubadala Investment Company; The Rt Hon. Alok Sharma MP, COP 26 President and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; H.E. Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of the Republic of Singapore; H.E. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder & CEO, Kalimat Publishing Group; H.E. Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; Francesco La Camera, Director General, IRENA; Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director UN-Habitat; Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Holdings; Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO BlackRock; and Dr. Lucas Joppa, Chief Environmental Officer, Microsoft, in addition to many other high-level speakers.

The third edition of ADSFF hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) will be held under the theme 'Financing Sustainable Recovery and Future Resilience' on January 20th. It will highlight the importance of a sustainable and equitable approach to rebuild the global economy. ADSW 2021 will conclude on January 21st with the last sessions of Y4S, Atlantic Council's Global Energy Forum and WFES.

Through initiatives and events, ADSW is committed to the sharing of knowledge, implementation of strategies and the delivery of real-world solutions to address the challenges related to sustainability and climate change. As the first global event in the UAE's Golden Jubilee year, ADSW 2021 will help galvanize further collaboration among government, business and community stakeholders to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

For over a decade, Abu Dhabi has provided a sustainable platform for the global community that has grown through its initiatives and events to emerge as a thought leader and catalyst that accelerates sustainable development around the world.

The 2020 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week hosted around 45,000 attendees from 170 countries, with more than 500 high-level speakers from around the world.

To ensure the safety of all participants, ADSW 2021 and all related high-level events will take place virtually. The physical program of ADSW will return in 2022.

Register now for the ADSW Summit at www.adsw.ae

For more information please visit: http://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422089/Abu_Dhabi_Sustainability_Week_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week