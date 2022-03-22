Regulatory Breakthrough for Percepto Drones to Fly at Israeli Industrial Sites Without Operators Onsite

New framework delivers approval for Percepto customers to operate their drones remotely without BVLOS-certified pilots

MODI'IN, Israel, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics, today announced that the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel (CAAI) has approved the operation of their drones Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) for three industrial locations in Israel, including national water company Mekorot at its Eshkol site. The approval means that companies using Percepto drones to monitor their facilities no longer need an observer to be present during their operation.

Percepto gained this groundbreaking BVLOS status due to its solution's proven safety, and the simplicity and ease of operation of its Autonomous Inspection and Monitoring (AIM) system, recently acclaimed by TIME in their list of 100 Best Inventions of 2021. This field-proven software for industrial sites, combined with Percepto's market-leading autonomous drone-in-a box, offers an end-to-end solution that automatically deploys Percepto drones to help minimize hazards, reduce downtime, boost efficiency, and lower operational costs.

The advanced framework includes the creation of a new Percepto-trained System Operator designation, which is much faster and easier to achieve compared to the standard Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) classification. Percepto's Israeli customers can now use their drones from a remote location without BVLOS-certified RPICs, a designation originally created for operators of military drones with very rigorous criteria that is extremely challenging to obtain. These customers can implement automated drone programs within a matter of weeks compared to months with the new standard, vastly accelerating efficiency across operations and enabling them to respond to incidents faster. Percepto has been using these approvals for short term proof of concept operations at critical infrastructure sites throughout Israel, as well as permanent deployments.

"This advanced framework developed by Percepto and CAAI introduces a new era of drone operations in Israel, and we hope it can set a global standard for other countries to follow," said Percepto Co-founder and CEO Dor Abuhasira. "As a member of the FAA's BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), Percepto is committed to enabling safe and scalable autonomous drone operations. This latest achievement is another step toward this goal, and our Israeli customers can now more rapidly harness the power of automation to make their sites safer and more efficient."

About Percepto

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.

Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution, to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Florida Power & Light, Delek US, Koch Fertilizer, ICL Dead Sea Works, and Verizon. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co .

