Regulators and Leagues Alike Embrace Sports Betting

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The online sports betting market has drastically changed after the landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2018, as any state got the option to pursue legalization. Two years since, the expansion of the new legal sports betting market has exceeded expectations as the relationship between sports leagues and the gambling industry has changed forever. There is now a growing number of sports organizations investing in marketing and promotional activities that have led to more major betting companies providing sponsorships for sports teams around the globe. Therefore, the rising commercialization of sports events is considered to be a key factor that is expected to positively impact the market growth of online sports betting during the next five years. And according to a research by ResearchAndMarkets, the sports betting market was valued at USD 85.047 Billion in 2019. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS)

As the legal infrastructure becomes friendlier towards online gambling and sports betting in particular, the trend of partnerships with various leagues and teams across the country is expected to accelerate. "When legislatures return in earnest, we firmly believe the number of states ready to consider accelerating mobile sports betting and online gaming legislation to drive tax revenue will expand substantially," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel, according to ESPN. "And we also see the industry recognizing this is a unique moment in time, and working more collaboratively to set aside minor differences and get bills across the finish line. Across the board, it's a time for pragmatism, and we see that producing a real opportunity for significantly expanding the map."

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced yesterday breaking news that, "Askott Entertainment (Malta) Ltd. and E.G.G Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of FansUnite Entertainment, have received approval from the Malta Gaming Authority ("MGA"). The Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply license were received on December 4th, 2020. Both licenses are effective for a term of 10 years from the date of grant.

FansUnite will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games.

With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations.

The Malta Gaming Authority is a gambling regulatory organization that provides top-tier industry standard gaming licenses that are in line with EU laws and regulations. With the MGA licenses, FansUnite will receive full credibility as a trusted betting platform supplier and casino operator in Europe, which will result in the company gaining significant recognition in the online gambling market. The company will also obtain accessibility to new markets as operators registered under EU legislation can utilize FansUnite's B2B and B2C products, respectively. Other benefits of the MGA licenses include a variety of payment methods that will result in smoother transactions and a corporate-friendly tax system.

Overview of Gaming Licenses Acquired by FansUnite

The Critical Gaming Supply License has been received by Askott Entertainment (Malta) Ltd. This B2B license enables FansUnite to sell its proprietary software to a broad spectrum of licensed sports betting and iGaming operators throughout Europe.

The Gaming Service License has been granted to E.G.G. Limited (Malta). This B2C license allows FansUnite to operate its own brands and game offerings within the EU market. In addition, FansUnite will gain full rights to provide full white label services to partners, eliminating the need for them to undergo the licensing process, software testing procedures, payment processing configurations and banking requirements.

According to the EU Gaming and Betting Association, the EU online gambling market is growing at about 10% per year and the gross gaming revenue of the EU sector is expected to rise to €29.3 billion by 20221.

'The Malta Gaming Authority license is widely considered one of the most prestigious gambling licenses in the industry and receiving it represents a major milestone in our development as a betting and iGaming company,' said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. 'Having spent years building our technology to a global standard that is desirable by international regulatory bodies, we were able to meet Malta's extremely stringent and rigorous technical, software, and corporate audits and qualify for two separate licenses. With the approval in hand, we will look to continue executing on our growth strategy, by collaborating with new partners in Europe in order to distribute our sports and esports betting platform along with our RNG casino game titles to an expanded customer base.'

FansUnite will immediately commence extensive business development to promote iGaming and sports betting services to both end customers and online casino and sportsbook operators in Europe."

1- https://www.egba.eu/eu-market/

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring FansUnite Entertainment Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAmL3Nw6ulY

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) reported last month that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Vincent Group p.l.c. ("Coolbet") for a total consideration of approximately EUR 149 Million (subject to adjustment as provided in the Share Exchange Agreement). The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory review and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. GAN expects to fund the acquisition with new capital. Coolbet is an award-winning, Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") iGaming operator, with a footprint in Northern Europe, Canada, and Latin America in real money iGaming and online sports betting. GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced earlier last week a new deal, making the sports technology and entertainment company the exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner, as well as an Official Sports Betting and iGaming Partner of the NBA team. In addition to access to Pistons trademarks and logos, the deal includes DraftKings-branded courtside LED signage and in-game basket pad branding. The agreement comes as DraftKings prepares to launch mobile sports betting and online gaming in the state of Michigan, pending licensure and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. "As our first professional team activation in the state of Michigan, we are thrilled to join forces with the Detroit Pistons ahead of our pending market introduction," said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. "This deal deepens our relationship with a prominent local team to facilitate more immersive fan experiences, both for Michiganders familiar with regulated gaming products as well as newcomers to the space."

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) announced last month that it expects to open its first retail-branded Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk ("Ameristar Black Hawk") subject to any final regulatory approvals. "We are very excited to be opening the first Barstool Sportsbook in the country at Ameristar Black Hawk," said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National Gaming. "This will be the first of many new retail locations for Barstool Sportsbooks at our casinos nationwide. Each will incorporate several features that reflect the spirit of the Barstool Sports brand, resulting in unique sports betting experiences that we expect our customers will thoroughly enjoy."

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) announced last week that it is partnering with Genius Sports Group, a leading provider of sportsbook management solutions, to provide in-game content to its wagering customers worldwide, excluding U.S. leagues. Sportsbooks operating on Scientific Games' OpenSportsTM platform will gain access to Genius Sports Group' LiveData and LiveTrading services, trusted by over 150 of the world's largest wagering brands and fully customizable for every customer. Genius Sports Group and its sports betting division, Betgenius, created the market for official data across all tiers of sports and today offer partners access to official data for over 170,000 events each year.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For fansunite entertainment inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com