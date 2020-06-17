Registrations Now Open for the Instant Payment Card Proposal Web Seminar on July 1

MUNICH, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of European initiatives pushing for a pan European payment scheme based on instant payments, the Smart Payment Association (SPA) has published a white paper, available here, that proposes an Instant Payment Card that would extend SEPA instant Credit Transfer functionality to consumers paying at point of sale (POS) terminals in stores and retail outlets across Europe.

Under this proposal, real time transfers could be made available to consumers in-store using a payment card or smartphone app – in the same way as we would pay using the contact or contactless functionality on conventional debit or credit cards today.

The SPA has received comments and remarks on the publication and proposes this webinar during which Alain Martin, President of the Smart Payment Association will present the SPA proposal and answer questions.

Event Information:



The Instant Payment Card Proposal - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 4:00 pm, Europe Summer Time (GMT+2) - Smart Payment Association

Register here:



https://smartpaymentassociation.webex.com/smartpaymentassociation/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1a7c64163908e5d675d52a66f4b83544

Event number: 163 607 5567

Download the paper: The SPA Instant Payment Card Proposal

About the Smart Payment Association (SPA)

The Smart Payment Association (SPA) addresses the challenges of the evolving payment ecosystem, offering leadership and expert guidance to help its members and their customers realise the opportunities of smart, secure and personalised payment systems and services both now and for the future. For more information on the SPA, visit our website: www.smartpaymentassociation.com.



Press contact: Stéphanie de Labriolle

stephanie.delabriolle@smartpaymentassociation.com

SOURCE Smart Payment Association (SPA)