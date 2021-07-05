Registration Portal Now Open On VisitOman.om

His Excellency Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahruqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism said: "The launch of the brand identity of the National Travel Operator 'VisitOman.om' is an important step that aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the economic diversification plans. The platform will digitize the local tourism supply chain, in cooperation with our partners, and will become a vital factor in supporting the Sultanate's vision to increase local and international investments in the tourism infrastructure, in addition to achieving our objective to attract 11.7 million tourists by 2040, of whom 5 million are international tourists. 'VisitOman.om' is also in line with the recovery plan adopted by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism."

The launch of VisitOman.om comes as the Sultanate rolls out strategic initiatives to reboot the tourism sector and resume tourism activities. As global traveler demands evolve, the portal will offer Trade Partners, end-consumers and first-time travelers quality assured packages with instant confirmation, fully supported by destination and partnership specialists.

Eng. Mohammed bin Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said: "The launch of the VisitOman.om platform is an important step for OMRAN Group to achieve its vision by investing in the tourism sector's value chain, whilst implementing and activating the tourism distribution strategy that aims to increase the number of inbound tourism to the Sultanate from various major regional and international markets. This also goes hand in hand with the group's tireless efforts to develop the sector by establishing sustainable projects that contribute to economic diversification. It comes in line with the Group's unremitting efforts to develop the sector by establishing sustainable projects that contribute to economic diversification. This platform will enhance the contribution of local and international partners through various investment and business opportunities and will work to strengthen strategic tourism and commercial partnerships with the service providers who will benefit from the promising opportunities that the platform will provide."

"As the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, OMRAN Group will leverage on the VisitOman.om potential. The platform will enable business partners and customers to make direct and fast reservations, hence fostering integration between supply and demand." he added.

By Q4 2021, VisitOman.om will include information about partnership opportunities and packages which creatively unite the Sultanate's vast offerings. Informative content and simplified booking tools for flights, transfers, hotels, tours, excursions, restaurants, packages, discounts, incentives will be offered by accredited and certified quality suppliers – all of whom will be vetted through an accreditation process.

VisitOman.om will simplify interactions with global travel players including travel agents, tour operators, consolidators, aggregators, and distributors.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557031/Oman_Travel_Platform.jpg

Related Links

http://VisitOman.om



SOURCE Visit Oman