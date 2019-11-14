Registration Opens for 2020 European SAFe® Summit Being Held 8 - 12 June in The Hague, Netherlands

The third annual European SAFe Summit is a 'big tent' event for everyone engaged with SAFe—technical and business teams, trainers and coaches, business leaders, and Scaled Agile Partners. The event will feature one day dedicated to Partners, a two-day main conference with regionally focused content and presenters, and post-conference workshops.

Attendees will have opportunities to build skills, exchange knowledge, network, and connect with thought leaders and influencers. Seven customer story presentations are planned, allowing attendees to see firsthand how enterprises are using SAFe to deliver customer value more effectively and improve business outcomes.

"The acceleration of SAFe adoption across the globe continues to drive the evolution and growth of this conference," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chairman at Scaled Agile, Inc. "This year, we're excited to focus on how organizations can apply SAFe 5.0 to undertake business agility initiatives that will help them drive successful organizational change, quickly adapt to fast-moving markets, and motivate and retain employees by creating a modern workplace focused on delivering customer value."

The 2019 European SAFe Summit combines three key events:

9 June, Partner Day

Exclusively for Scaled Agile Partners, this one-day event is dedicated to building success in supporting and deploying SAFe products and services. The agenda features new, dynamic content designed to help Partners successfully drive their SAFe business.

10 – 11 June, Main Conference

The two-day main conference will include industry-leading keynotes, technical sessions, customer success stories, Lightning Talks, and multiple networking opportunities. Eight tracks cover:

Lean Portfolio Management

Business and Organizational Agility

Enterprise Solution Delivery

Agile Product Delivery

Team and Technical Agility

Leadership and Continuous Learning Culture

SAFe Applied

SAFe Customer Stories

12 June, Post-Conference Workshops

Half-day post-conference workshops will provide in-depth, expert-led training for attendees looking to enhance their skills, knowledge, and understanding of some of the most critical challenges and opportunities relating to the practice of SAFe. Subject areas include:

Enterprise Solution Delivery: Building Really Big Systems with SAFe

Introduction to Lean Portfolio Management

Experience DevOps

Lean-Agile Leadership

Introduction to Agile Product and Solution Management

Accelerate Your Business Agility

For attendees seeking consulting, training, or platform solutions, Scaled Agile Partners will be exhibiting during the main conference, making this the only venue in Europe where an exclusively SAFe-focused audience can engage with vendors specializing in SAFe.

Registration is open at europe.safesummit.com .

