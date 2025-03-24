Registration is On! 2025 CWIEME Shanghai - Your Gateway to Innovation & Connections

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 CWIEME Shanghai is proud to announce its 10th anniversary that will unfold at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on June 25-27. As a leading coil winding and electrical manufacturing event in Asia, CWIEME Shanghai serves as a strategic bridge between Asia and the world, fostering dialogue between experienced engineers and professionals and suppliers offering a broad array of components, raw materials, and process machinery.

Electrification is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by sustainability and efficiency demands. Engineers, manufacturers, and suppliers face growing challenges—from optimizing electric motor performance to sourcing high-efficiency materials and meeting evolving regulatory standards.

At CWIEME Shanghai, you'll find the latest innovations in coil winding, electric motors, power electronics, insulation materials, low-altitude economy and humanoid robots, all in one place. With 300+ leading suppliers, industry experts, and groundbreaking technology showcases, the event is the ultimate hub for professionals looking to accelerate development, optimise production, and future-proof their businesses.

Notably, the accompanying conferences are upgraded. 40+ industry experts and representatives of leading enterprises are invited to discuss the evolving landscape of global electrification in Asia and beyond. The forum will feature expert panels, keynote speeches, and exclusive networking opportunities covering:

- Innovations in Electric Aviation: Advancing the Low-altitude Economy

- Innovation and Practice of Advanced Robotics and Energy-Efficient Motors

- Technical Innovation & Best Practice of EV Drive Systems

- Insulation Standards for Motor

- Tech Sharing of Power Transformer: Greener, Low-Carbon and Innovative

- Electronic Components: Technical Innovation & Practice of Magnetic Component

CWIEME is not just an exhibition; it's an immersive experience that brings the electrical manufacturing community together. Stay ahead of industry trends, make valuable connections, and be part of shaping the future of manufacturing.

