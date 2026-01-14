REGISTRATION FOR THE LA28 TICKET DRAW OPENS TODAY FOR TICKETS TO ALL OLYMPIC SPORTS

A Legendary Gathering: 300+ Olympic and Paralympic Icons 'Ignite' the Athlete and Fan Journey to LA28

at LA Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT, sports fans worldwide can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw* and take their first step toward witnessing Olympic and Paralympic history. On the eve of this milestone moment, LA28 hosted more than 300 Olympians and Paralympians – representing 28 different Games dating back to 1960 – at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum in the interest of continuing to build an athlete-centric Games, marking one of the largest assemblies of Olympic and Paralympic athletes ever gathered outside of competition.

Olympic and Paralympic Icons ‘Ignite’ the Athlete and Fan Journey to LA28 at LA Memorial Coliseum.

"LA28 is ready to welcome the world and the most spectacular athletes from every corner of it for what will be the greatest Games in history," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer, Reynold Hoover. "A ticket to the Games is more than just a seat in the stands. It's an opportunity to witness history and be part of the awe-inspiring moments where we celebrate the best of humanity and experience unity through the power of sport."

How the Ticketing Process Works: Register Today at Tickets.LA28.org

Registration is the first step for a chance to secure a time slot to purchase tickets. Once registered, participants will be entered into a ticket draw, which will randomly assign time slots to purchase tickets throughout multiple future ticket drops.

Here are the key details of the ticketing process:

Starting today, January 14 (10 a.m. EST / 7 a.m. PST), through March 18, fans around the world can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw and the opportunity to be selected for a time slot when Olympic tickets go on sale.

Time slots to purchase during Drop 1 will run from April 9 to April 19, 2026.

Fans will be notified by email from March 31 to April 7, 2026 if they've been assigned a time slot.

There will be rolling ticket drops starting in April 2026. Fans are encouraged to register today for the best choice of tickets and events, as capacity may be filled or limited in subsequent drops. Paralympic tickets will go on sale in 2027.

Fans only need to register once to be entered for future ticket draws and Paralympic draws once tickets for this event go on sale later in 2027. Those not selected for the first drop will automatically be entered into future draws.

Anyone who wants access to tickets – whether for one sport or multiple events – will need to register for the LA28 Ticket Draw.

If registrants selected for a time slot do not purchase the maximum amount of tickets allotted for the Olympic Games (12 per person) during that slot, they will automatically be entered into subsequent ticket draws.

Tickets to the Opening and Closing Ceremony will be available in Drop 1.

Tickets start at $28, and details on pricing for all categories will be available when Drop 1 opens in April 2026.

Introducing the LA & OKC Locals Presale*

The Locals Presale runs from April 2 to April 6, 2026 before Drop 1 opens on April 9. Residents who register for the ticket draw with billing postal codes in the following Southern California and Oklahoma counties will automatically be entered into the draw for the presale and will have a chance to secure a time slot during a special early-access window prior to tickets going on sale to the general public: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino, Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland.

The LA28 ticket process will be powered by LA28's Official Ticketing Service Provider AXS and EVENTIM. In addition to individual tickets, curated ticket-inclusive hospitality experiences and packages from On Location will also go on sale in 2026.

Options for Everyone

LA28 is committed to ensuring that tickets to the Games are accessible to everyone, especially for those in the Los Angeles community. To achieve this goal, LA28 is ensuring fans have a wide array of ticket options — from single tickets that will start at $28 to premium hospitality experiences — to witness the Games firsthand. This includes at least one million tickets priced at $28 and a third of tickets priced under $100.

In addition, LA28 launched a fundraising effort in November in which local sports teams, philanthropists and partners will contribute donations to fund free tickets that will go directly into the hands of local organizations to distribute within their communities.

To register for the LA28 Ticket Draw, visit Tickets.LA28.org.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT REQUIRED TO REGISTER, ENTER OR WIN. RESTRICTIONS APPLY. ELIGIBILITY SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION. MUST BE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE AT TIME OF REGISTRATION. TERMS, DEADLINES AND PROCESS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. OFFICIAL TERMS FOR THE LA28 TICKET DRAW ARE AVAILABLE HERE. OFFICIAL TERMS FOR THE LA & OKC LOCALS PRESALE ARE AVAILABLE HERE. TICKET AVAILABILITY NOT GUARANTEED AND TICKET PURCHASES SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL TERMS AND REQUIREMENTS HERE.

