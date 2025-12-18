Registration for BRANDmania now open - the festival for brand power in Essen

Participants include renowned companies

LicenseLounge powered by BRANDmania at the upcoming Spielwarenmesse

NUREMBERG, Germany, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparations for the next edition of BRANDmania are in full swing; interested brand companies, licensors, and agencies can register now for a stand at the largest B2B event for the licensing industry in the German-speaking region via the website. Following the extremely positive feedback regarding its location, the successful platform for cooperation, partnerships, and licensing will once again take place at the impressive Zollverein Coal Mine in Essen from 24 to 25 June 2026.

Preparations for the next edition of BRANDmania (24-25 June in Essen/Germany) are in full swing.

A Stage for Brands and Licences

In a relaxed and inspiring festival atmosphere, BRANDmania will once again bring together leading figures from the licensing, brand, and retail sectors. Interest is already high. Companies from various segments such as entertainment, media, food, fashion, and the toy industry will be represented. Renowned brands and key players that participated this year have already confirmed their attendance in 2026. "This continues to make BRANDmania the central platform for innovative brand presentations and cross-industry exchange," says Christian Ulrich, Member of the Executive Board at Spielwarenmesse eG (Spokesperson). The collaboration with Licensing International will also be continued at the upcoming edition of the B2B event. Together with the global association, BRANDmania will offer all participants a top-class and diverse lecture program.

BRANDmania meets Spielwarenmesse

Licensing will also be a major theme at the Spielwarenmesse at the end of January. The first stop for both newcomers and professionals in licensing is the LicenseLounge powered by BRANDmania, located in the NCC West foyer of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. The world-leading event thus creates numerous opportunities for networking and exchanging ideas on current trends. Valuable know-how will also be provided on both the Tuesday and Wednesday of the fair at the LicenseTalks, presented in cooperation with Licensing International and the Licensing Magazine. International speakers will offer exciting insights into the most important developments in the licensing business in half-hour sessions. On the Wednesday afternoon, the LicenseLounge invites visitors for a Coffee Break from 3 pm, providing the perfect opportunity to make new contacts. The Spielwarenmesse thus forms the ideal kick-off to get the industry in the mood for BRANDmania.

About BRANDmania

BRANDmania is a B2B networking event in the field of brand collaborations, partnerships and licensing, which aims to bring together companies, brands and potential collaborative partners from different sectors. BRANDmania will take place on 24 and 25 June 2026 at the Grand Hall at the disused coal mine Zeche Zollverein in Essen

Spielwarenmesse eG

The multifaceted positioning and international orientation of Spielwarenmesse eG is representative of the toy sector and other consumer goods markets. With its legal structure as a cooperative, the business is unique among trade fair companies and is highly successful. Its 60-member team operates from the 'ToyCity' of Nuremberg and is supported by representatives in over 100 countries. Its portfolio includes two major global fairs: the Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg is the lead international event for the B2B sector, as is SPIEL in Essen for the B2C field. To these can be added Kids India in Mumbai and the World of Toys by Spielwarenmesse trade fair programme, which opens up new markets for manufacturers through joint activities in Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. The Company's own subsidiaries in the key locations of China and India ensure that appropriate expertise is available locally. With its accumulated knowledge and global network, the trade fair producer is becoming an ever stronger initiator and groundbreaker in the industry's issues and trends. The most recent example of this is BRANDmania in Essen, which casts an unconventional and future-directed spotlight on the topic of licensing and partnerships. With its combination of events and online activities, Spielwarenmesse eG (www.spielwarenmesse-eg.de) is active all year round.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847941/BRANDmate_Essen.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847940/BRANDmania_Logo.jpg