Registration Begins for Professional Visitors of the 2nd CIIE

The second CIIE, set to take place in Shanghai in November, will feature seven exhibition areas: Trade in Service, Automobile, Equipment, Sci-tech Life, Lifestyles, Medical Equipment & Healthcare Care Products, and Food & Agricultural Products.

The planned exhibition area for enterprise and business exhibition at the second CIIE will amount to 300,000 square meters, which is bigger than the area of the first expo.

The second CIIE will add a display area for high-end consumer goods and will show products related to augmented reality, virtual reality and advanced elderly care in order to match China's economic growth and rising consumption.

The expo defines professional visitors as buyers, industry insiders and experts from enterprises, government organs, public institutions and social organizations.

To make registration procedures for professional visitors as simple as possible, the event organizers have decided upon the following measures:

First, last year's visitors will be exempted from having to register again. When they log in to the registration platform, information that they previously submitted will be loaded automatically after they click on the "I'M A REGISTERED BUYER OF THE FIRST CIIE" link.

Second, the deadline for registration has been extended. Professional visitors will be able to register until September 30, one month later compared with last year.

Third, detailed information on CIIE activities will be provided to professional visitors once they complete registration, with regular emails sent regarding exhibitors and their products.

Last year, the first CIIE was held in Shanghai, allowing the world to enjoy the achievements of the country's globalization and economic growth.

The value of potential deals resulting from the event topped US$57.8 billion. High-end smart technology made up the largest category at US$16.5 billion, followed by US$12.7 billion worth of food and agricultural products, and US$12 billion in automobiles.

The second CIIE will take place from November 5 to 10, 2019 in Shanghai.

CIIE is China's national exhibition for import, jointly sponsored by Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

