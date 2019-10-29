Registered Voters Speak Out: Data Breaches Negatively Impact Votes and Donations, According to New Election Security Poll

"U.S. Presidential Election Day 2020 is one year out," said Armen Najarian , Chief Identity Officer, Agari. "And it is alarming that just 1 of 13 of the campaigns polling above one percent has taken all steps necessary to protect their staff against spear-phishing attacks and the voting public against email-based candidate impersonation."

It was a spear-phishing attack that many believe turned the tide of the 2016 presidential election cycle when threat actors penetrated the email account of Clinton Campaign Manager, John Podesta.

Email security controls are crucial since more than 90 percent of breaches occur through email. The email channel is the preferred tool for threat actors.

Findings from the poll include:

Receiving a fake/phishing email would prevent a majority (61 percent) of registered voters from donating to the specific campaign from which the email appeared to come 59 percent of respondents said receiving a fake/phishing email from one campaign would negatively impact their donation to other 2020 U.S. presidential election campaigns



Overall, 42 percent of registered voters said that an email hack on a campaign would make them not vote for a candidate or question doing so





44 percent of respondents said they believe many of the presidential campaigns have already been hacked 79 percent of these registered voters believe that at least some portion of campaigns have been hacked, but don't yet know it



54 percent of registered voters had an opinion about whether campaigns have taken steps to secure their elections from email threat and attacks These voters believe that an average of 67 percent of campaigns have secured their campaigns against attacks through email The perception of voters is in stark conflict with reality The Agari 2020 U.S. Presidential Campaign Email Election Threat Index shows that only 1 of 13 of campaigns polling above 1 percent has taken all steps necessary to ward off attacks through the email channel



Research Methodology

The poll garnered a +/-3.5 percent margin of error. Qualified participants took a 5-minute online poll, and data was collected over the course of seven days from October 10-16, 2019. Participants had to be 18+ years of age and a registered voter in their state of residence. 803 responses were collected and analysed for this statistically significant report.

