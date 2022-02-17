Regenerative Medicine Market to Gain Valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2028, States TMR Study

- Players in the regenerative medicine market are increasing their focus on the launch of highly efficient products and prevent complications in patients

- Enterprises are growing efforts to spread awareness among patients on the advantages and risks associated with regenerative medicines in order to improve clinical outcomes and assist them in making informed treatment decisions

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative medicine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, notes a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Regenerative medicine is gaining traction in the healthcare industry, owing to its ability to provide different cell-tissue therapeutics and associated products, including natural killer (NK) cell therapy, stem cell therapy, exosomes, tissue products, and Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy.

Players operating in the global regenerative medicine market are spreading awareness among patient pool about different advantages as well as disadvantages of regenerative medicines. These efforts are helping enterprises in improving the clinical outcomes. At the same time, such initiatives are allowing patients to make informed decisions about their treatments, notes a TMR study on the global regenerative medicine market.

The concept of regenerative medicines is comparatively new. Hence, enterprises operating in the global regenerative medicine market are increasing their cash in-flow toward advertising and marketing activities. For instance, several companies are developing standees that can be placed in hospitals in order to boost the visibility of their products, thereby increasing awareness on regenerative medicines. On the back of such efforts, the global regenerative medicine market is estimated to gain a valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2028, highlight analysts at TMR.

Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Findings

Companies operating in the global regenerative medicine market are increasing investments in R&D activities that are focused on the development of highly effective products with the ability to prevent different complications in patients. These efforts are helping companies in maintaining their prominent position in the market for regenerative medicine.





Generally, older population is at higher risk of internal and external injuries, including joint and bone injuries. Hence, companies operating in the global regenerative medicine market are expected to gain sizable business prospects with increase in the older population globally.

Regenerative Medicine Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in cases of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases across the globe is resulting in promising business prospects in the regenerative medicine market





Technological advancements in the stem cell-based therapy are projected to help in the expansion of the global regenerative medicine market in the years ahead

Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Analysis

The North America regenerative medicine market is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to rise in R&D activities performed in the U.S. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by a surge in investments by governments as well as private players operating in North America . In addition, increase in the number of older population, which is more prone to different joint and bone issues, is leading to revenue-generating opportunities in the North America regenerative medicine market.





regenerative medicine market is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to rise in R&D activities performed in the U.S. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by a surge in investments by governments as well as private players operating in . In addition, increase in the number of older population, which is more prone to different joint and bone issues, is leading to revenue-generating opportunities in the regenerative medicine market. The regenerative medicine market is prognosticated to gain lucrative prospects in Asia Pacific , owing to the presence of sizable patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing understanding on regenerative medicines. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to observe significant sales growth due to improved spending on healthcare by regional population, according to TMR study.

Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Baxter International, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Regenerative Medicine Market Segmentation

Technology

Biomaterials

Stem Cells

Tissue Engineering

Application

Bone Graft Substitutes

Osteoarticular Diseases

Allogeneic Bones

Autogenic Bones

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

