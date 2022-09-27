Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market to Grow at 9.1% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Growing number of privately owned hospitals in Asia Pacific and other developing markets, together with rising demand for refurbished hospital equipment, are likely to present manufacturers with attractive growth prospects

Market participants are likely to benefit from attractive growth prospects brought on by the advent of open MRI scanners

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market size was worth US$ 7.1 Bn. The global market is likely to progress at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 18.3 Bn. Due to the rising need for imaging devices for the diagnosis of numerous illnesses, the global market for refurbished medical imaging equipment is anticipated to expand quickly in the coming years. With the exception of a few illnesses, medical imaging technology including MRI, X-ray, and CT scan scanners is widely utilized to identify practically every problem.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20717

The performance of refurbished medical imaging equipment is on par with that of brand-new equipment, which is expected to propel future market outlook for refurbished medical imaging equipment. Around the world, an increase in illnesses is increasing demand for refurbished medical imaging equipment. Since they do not have to spend outrageous amounts of money on new equipment, many hospitals rely on refurbished medical imaging equipment. Market players are predicted to benefit economically from this.

Based on religion, North America accounted for over 37% of the global market in 2021 and is expected to account for the largest revenue share in refurbished medical imaging equipment market. The region is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. In North America, OEMs and third-party refurbishers are becoming more prevalent, which is likely to drive the regional market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=20717

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to rising cost constraints on various diagnostic imaging facilities and hospitals, as well as budget cuts by governing bodies for public hospitals, the global market is anticipated to expand. Hospitals and diagnostic imaging facilities are also being pushed to choose affordable and high-quality imaging equipment due to a decline in reimbursement for imaging operations.

Refurbished medical imaging devices and parts can be purchased for 40% to 60% less than brand-new ones. Additionally, vendors guarantee prompt services and deliveries. Hospitals, diagnostic imaging facilities, as well as private practitioners now end up choosing refurbished medical equipment for their patients. OEMs are also providing affordable, high-quality refurbished parts and equipment, as well as a full guarantee on refurbished equipment.

Many healthcare organizations prefer to improve or substitute their existing imaging technology. The need for refurbished imaging equipment and parts is projected to rise as the demand for technologically advanced imaging equipment and associated cost restraints amongst hospitals and imaging diagnostic centers increase.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Depending on product type, the MRI equipment category held a 28% market share in 2021. It is predicted that the category will remain dominant during the forecast timeframe. The use of MRI scanners in the diagnosis of skeletomuscular, oncological, neurological, and cardiovascular illnesses is growing. This is probably going to increase demand for MRI scanners all around the world.

The oncology category accounted for a significant 25% of the global market based on application in 2021 and is expected to account for a considerable market share for refurbished medical imaging equipment. It is expected to continue to have a strong position during the forecast period. Expanding patient base, growing emphasis on early diagnosis, and rising number of cancer diagnostic imaging processes are all likely to contribute to the segment's growth.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=20717

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hologic, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Segmentation

Product Type

X-ray Devices

Ultrasound Systems

CT Scanners

MRI Equipment

Others

Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Orthopedic

Others

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: The global catheter stabilization devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Trichoscope Devices Market: The global trichoscope devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 73.4 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3 % from 2022 to 2031.

Intraosseous Devices Market: The global intraosseous devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 778.9 Mn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: The global magnetic resonance imaging market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 10.6 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market: The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Rapid Test Market: The global rapid test market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 62.34 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: The global thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.23 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research