Refroid Technologies recognized as an 'Emerging Leader' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Refroid Technologies has been recognized as an Emerging Leader in the Data Center Liquid Cooling market on the 360Quadrants platform by MarketsandMarkets™. Refroid's growing presence in enabling high-density AI and high-performance computing (HPC) environments through advanced liquid cooling solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce overall carbon footprint.

Refroid Technologies is advancing innovation in India's data center cooling landscape with a portfolio of liquid based solutions designed for next generation workloads. The company has introduced single phase liquid immersion cooling systems that enable efficient heat dissipation by submerging servers in dielectric fluid, supporting higher compute densities and improved thermal performance. Its Ecopod platform offers modular and scalable immersion cooling pods tailored for modern data center environments. In parallel, the SentraFlo series introduces liquid to liquid coolant distribution units (CDUs) designed for direct-to chip cooling architectures, addressing the thermal demands of GPU intensive infrastructure.

Refroid's innovation extends to ecosystem development through strategic collaborations, including the co-development of high-performance dielectric cooling fluids with Bharat Petroleum. These initiatives contribute to enhanced cooling efficiency, reduced water consumption, and improved operational sustainability. In addition, the company's hybrid load bank solutions enable data center operators to validate and optimize liquid cooling performance prior to deployment, reducing operational risk and ensuring system reliability at scale. By combining indigenous research and development with modular, deployment ready solutions, Refroid Technologies is strengthening its position as a key enabler of scalable, sustainable, and AI ready data center infrastructure in India and global markets.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

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360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Endpoint Security and Digital Forensics.

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