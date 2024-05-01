Refrigerator & Freezer Market Projected to Reach $269.16 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by 360iResearch

PUNE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled "Refrigerator & Freezer Market by Type (Bottom-freezer Refrigerator, French Door Refrigerator, Side-by-Side Refrigerator), Temperature Range (-40 °C to -150 °C, 0 to 4 °C, 0 °C to -40 °C), Capacity, Distribution Channel, Application, Use - Global Forecast 2024-2030" is now available on 360iResearch.com's offering, presents an analysis indicating that the market projected to grow from a size of $185.49 billion in 2023 to reach $269.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period.

The essential household appliance refrigerator ensures that food and drinks are kept at low temperatures to decelerate spoilage. It utilizes heat exchange to cool its interior and expel heat outside, thus maintaining an internal environment more relaxed than the surrounding air. Freezers, a variation of refrigerators, are engineered to sustain temperatures far below water's freezing point, crucial for long-term food storage by suspending bacterial and pathogen growth, thereby keeping food's essential nutrients, texture, and taste intact. This is vital for home and commercial food preservation. The escalating emphasis on food safety standards globally and an uptick in urbanization and modern lifestyles amplify the demand for advanced refrigerating solutions, including energy-efficient and smart models. Although the market faces high costs and stringent international standards for energy consumption and refrigerants, innovations in cooling technologies and smart features are set to open new market opportunities. Regionally, the Americas is in energy-saving and smart refrigeration options, with the European Union major in adopting eco-friendly and energy-efficient refrigerators guided by strict regulatory frameworks. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth due to rising urban living and disposable incomes, with a marked preference for appliances that align with local needs. The Middle East and Africa are gradually moving toward energy-efficient models, driven by urbanization and specific climatic demands. This global shift toward innovative refrigeration solutions highlights a collective move toward sustainability, efficiency, and food safety in the refrigerator and freezer market.

The emphasis on food safety across the globe has spurred a significant increase in the demand for advanced refrigerators and freezers across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Governed by stringent regulations, such as the USA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and the European Union's General Food Law, alongside international directives by the Codex Alimentarius, these standards are pivotal in ensuring food products' safety and quality. They mandate rigorous temperature controls to curb bacterial growth and avert foodborne illnesses, necessitating state-of-the-art cold storage solutions. This regulatory landscape and growing public awareness of food safety prompts consumers and businesses alike to seek out the latest refrigeration technology. Such a trend highlights the crucial role of refrigerators and freezers in maintaining public health and illuminates the direct link between regulatory compliance, consumer expectations, and technological advancements in the refrigeration sector.

Maintaining a refrigerator's temperature between 0 °C and 4 °C is crucial for safeguarding perishable items such as dairy, fresh produce, and meats against harmful bacterial growth, ensuring these foods remain safe to consume and retain their freshness. This specific temperature range is essential in both household and commercial refrigeration to comply with health standards, as temperatures above 4 °C can significantly increase the risk of foodborne illnesses by fostering the rapid spread of bacteria. Ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers operate between -40 °C and -150 °C and are pivotal in the scientific and medical fields. These freezers are indispensable for preserving volatile chemicals, biological samples including RNA and DNA, and viruses, aiding in critical research and pharmaceutical storage. Companies are at the forefront of providing equipment capable of reaching these extreme temperatures. Meanwhile, freezers that maintain temperatures from 0 °C to -40 °C are versatile assets across the food industry, clinical labs, and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring the integrity of products and samples at subzero conditions. This temperature control is paramount in protecting the food supply and advancing medical and scientific research, underlining the importance of refrigeration technology in our daily lives and industries.

The key players in the Refrigerator & Freezer Market include Carrier Global Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, and others. These prominent players focus on strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and developing new products to strengthen their market positions.

Preface Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Insights Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Type Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Temperature Range Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Capacity Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Distribution Channel Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Application Refrigerator & Freezer Market, by Use Americas Refrigerator & Freezer Market Asia-Pacific Refrigerator & Freezer Market Europe , Middle East & Africa Refrigerator & Freezer Market Competitive Landscape Competitive Portfolio

