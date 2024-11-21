Refrigerants Market to Be Worth $10.5 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

The refrigerants market is experiencing growth driven by the increased adoption of air conditioning and refrigeration for commercial applications, as well as the rising implementation of regulatory and environmental policies promoting sustainable refrigerants. On the other hand, market growth is restrained by flammability and toxicity issues.

In addition, the growing demand for refrigeration and storage solutions in the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing need for refrigerants in automotive HVAC systems present significant growth opportunities for market players. However, high operational costs pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Moreover, the increasing demand for natural refrigerants, increasing green building certifications, and sustainable construction practices are prominent market trends in the refrigerants market.

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Refrigerants Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=6011

Key Players:

Some of the major players studied in this report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Linde plc (Ireland), L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A. (France), A–Gas International Limited (U.K.), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Tazzetti S.p.A. (Italy), AGC Inc. (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Arkema Group (France), Dongyue Group Limited (China), Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China), SRF LIMITED (India), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India), and Engas Pty Ltd (Australia).

The refrigerants market is segmented by type (chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), hydrocarbons (HCs), ammonia, water refrigerant, carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), Iso-butane, propane, and other types); application (air-conditioning {split Acs, window Acs, centralized/ducted Acs, VRF (variable refrigerant flow) systems, and portable AC}, refrigeration, chilling and heating, and other applications); end user (residential, commercial {supermarkets, warehouses, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, and food service}, industrial { food & beverage, automotive, chemical & petrochemical, medical & pharmaceutical, agriculture, power generation, and other industries}, and data centers). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the refrigerants market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=6011

Key Findings in the refrigerants Market Study:

By type, the chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of CFC refrigerants, driven by their chemical stability that facilitates safe storage and transportation, and the rising demand for CFCs in HVAC systems are key factors expected to support the rapid growth of this segment.

By application, the air-conditioning segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of refrigerants in various air conditioning systems, including split systems, window units, and central air systems, along with the increasing use of refrigerants for their low toxicity and non-flammability, which enhance safety in both residential and commercial AC applications, are factors expected to support the rapid growth of this segment.

Have Specific Research Needs? Request a Customized Research Report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=6011

By end user, the commercial segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of refrigerants for air conditioning in commercial settings such as supermarkets, restaurants, and office buildings, the rising consumption of frozen and packaged foods, and the increasing demand for natural refrigerants in commercial refrigeration applications are factors expected to support the rapid growth of this segment.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising industrial development and economic growth in the region, as well as the growing demand for efficient refrigeration solutions in sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and logistics, are expected to support the rapid growth of this regional market.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More)- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/17087302

Scope of the Report:

Refrigerants Market Assessment—by Type

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

Hydrocarbons (HCs)

Ammonia

Water Refrigerant

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)

Iso-Butane

Propane

Other Types

Refrigerants Market Assessment—by Application

Air-conditioning

Split ACs



Window ACs



Centralized/Ducted ACs



VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Systems



Portable AC

Refrigeration

Chilling and Heating

Other Applications

Refrigerants Market Assessment—by End User

Residential

Commercial

Supermarkets



Warehouses



Hospitality



Transportation



Healthcare



Food Service

Industrial

Food & Beverage



Automotive



Chemical & Petrochemical



Medical & Pharmaceutical



Agriculture



Power Generation



Other Industries

Data Centers

Refrigerants Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



K.



France



Italy



Netherlands



Spain



Sweden



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia & New Zealand

&

Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Related Reports:

Natural Refrigerants Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrocarbon), Application (Refrigeration, Air-conditioning), End User (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-refrigerants-market-5912

Automotive HVAC Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Operation Mode (Manual HVAC, Automatic HVAC), Application (ICE Vehicles, EV Vehicles), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-hvac-market-5913

Medical Cooling Systems Market By Product [Equipment (Standard, Customize), Accessories], Type (Air Cooled), Model (Split, Modular System), Compressor (Scroll, Screw), Application (MRI, CT, PET, Laser), End User (OEM, Hospital)- Global Forecast To 2024 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-cooling-systems-market-4911

Solid State Cooling Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Single, Multi, Thermocycler), Product (Refrigeration, Cooling), Technology (Thermoelectric, Electrocaloric), Application, and End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/solid-state-cooling-market-5982

Refrigerants Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 250 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 5.8 % Market Size (Value) USD 10.5 billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Offering Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs)

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)

Hydrocarbons (HCs)

Ammonia

Water Refrigerant

Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)

Iso-Butane

Propane

Other Types By Application Air-conditioning

Split ACs



Window ACs



Centralized/Ducted ACs



VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) Systems



Portable AC

Refrigeration

Chilling and Heating

Other Applications By End User Residential

Commercial

Supermarkets



Warehouses



Hospitality



Transportation



Healthcare



Food Service

Industrial

Food & Beverage



Automotive



Chemical & Petrochemical



Medical & Pharmaceutical



Agriculture



Power Generation



Other Industries

Data Centers Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Key Companies Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Linde plc (Ireland), L'AIR LIQUIDE S.A. (France), A–Gas International Limited (U.K.), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Tazzetti S.p.A. (Italy), AGC Inc. (Japan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(U.S.), Arkema Group (France), Dongyue Group Limited (China), Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China), SRF LIMITED (India), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India), and Engas Pty Ltd (Australia)

Contact:

Meticulous Market Research Pvt.Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/1244/refrigerants-market

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564555/Refrigerants_Growth_Report_2031.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/5042683/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg