Refresh The Game: Pepsi MAX® Unites Football Legends Across Generations in Latest Global Campaign

For half a century, Pepsi has been at the heart of football culture, delivering era-defining films that shine a light on the sport's most legendary figures. From Pelé's debut in the 1970s to David Beckham's wild west standoff and Ronaldinho's beachside brilliance. Refresh the Game is no different - it's a celebration of footballing icons and the stars redefining the game today.

With record-breaking viewership and surging participation, women's football is entering a new era in becoming the fastest growing sport on the planet, and Pepsi MAX is committed to strengthening its future.

Its lineup of worldclass talent, including Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Leah Williamson, are rewriting the rules and shattering stereotypes. Euro-conquering heroes, Champions League legends, prolific scorers, Ballon d'Or Feminin and Women's Super League royalty, this all-star lineup are defining dominance. On and off the pitch, their jaw-dropping skills, dynamic personalities, and unapologetic flair are changing the game.

Refresh the Game opens with Putellas, James, Graham Hansen and Jefry in a press conference before they are transported to famous scenes of the past. First up, Putellas joins Pelé on the pitch with scenes from the 1974 film Join the Pepsi Generation. Pelé and Putellas unite— he delivers a precision pass, and she, with effortless brilliance, rainbow flicks the ball over the defender.

Alexia Putellas, commented: "To be 'playing' with the legendary Pelé, even in a fictional game, is an opportunity I never thought possible. Growing up, Pelé was an icon on and off the pitch – and his legacy continues today. I hope this film helps ignite that kind of motivation in young athletes everywhere, showing them there is a place in football for everyone."

Pele Foundation commented: "To see Pelé as a part of a campaign focused on inspiring the younger generation aligns with our efforts as a charity to empower children around the world. The film highlights the importance of lifting up other athletes and inspiring them to reach their potential. We're glad that Pelé's legacy continues to live on."

In an ode to Pepsi's 2005 Surfers film the audience is transported into the iconic scene, where footballing legends Ronaldinho and Caroline Graham Hansen defy gravity effortlessly exchanging passes across the waves. Moments later, Leah Williamson arrives on the beach, delivering an epic volley toward the legendary Pepsi cooler just as Alexia Putellas grabs a refreshing can of Pepsi MAX, before the film concludes with the ambassadors back in the present day.

Caroline Graham Hansen commented: "I remember so clearly watching the original Surfers film on TV when I was younger, so being part of this campaign and refreshing that scene felt quite surreal. The beach battle scene was so much fun, and working with fellow athletes brought out an extra level of energy in me."

Ronaldinho commented: "Seeing the Surfers scene brought to life again has been so nostalgic and Graham Hansen steals the show. The film's message of inspiring young athletes is profoundly important to me. It demonstrates that ambitious dreams, coupled with unwavering effort, can lead to extraordinary achievements."

Leah Williamson commented: "I am so proud to be part of Pepsi MAX's Refresh the Game campaign and to stand alongside legends of the game. It's a privilege to be part of something that unites generations and inspires the next wave of footballers around the world."

The film cuts to David Beckham, standing in a wild west saloon, a reprise from 2003's Wild West. James intercepts an ice-cold bottle of Pepsi MAX as it slides across the counter before it reaches the former England international. James then joins Jefry outside for a cheeky nutmeg before grabbing a can of Pepsi MAX.

Lauren James commented: "Sharing the screen with legendary players of the past and future is a dream come true. As a lifelong fan, getting the chance to appear in a Pepsi MAX campaign alongside players that are redefining today's game will go down as a career highlight for me."

David Beckham added: "We're witnessing a new generation of sporting superstars, and it's been an honour to feature alongside them. The players in this campaign have played a pivotal role in getting women's football to where it is today."

Farah Jefry commented: "Everyone grew up watching Pepsi's iconic football ads and to be starring in one of them myself has been an unbelievable experience. I never expected to be battling it out in the Wild West with my fellow footballer Lauren James!"

Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Marketing Director at Pepsi, commented: "Our new film Refresh the Game celebrates football legends of the past and champions the stars redefining the game today. At Pepsi we are committed to accelerating women's football, supporting those who challenge conventions to drive excitement and change. By using the power of entertainment, together, we want to bring women's football to new audiences by showcasing the raw talent and joy it brings.

"Pepsi has always been about refreshing and reinventing the status quo - whether it's through our products or partnerships - and this campaign is a celebration of that. We have an unmissable summer of football ahead of us and we can't wait to watch it with the rest of the world."

Pepsi MAX is championing the icons of the game around the world - from globally renowned talent to local rising stars, including; Signe Bruun and Josefine Hasbo (Denmark), Nadine Riesen and Riola Xhemaili (Switzerland), Jéssica Silva and Tatiana Pinto (Portugal), Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden) - who will make special cameo appearance in Refresh the Game across screens in market.

Refresh the Game celebrates the iconic personalities of football, whilst ensuring the next 50 years are just as legendary as the last. Pepsi fans worldwide can follow Pepsi channels to see the film and more from the players as the campaign unfolds: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook.

Notes to Editors

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689700/PepsiCo_1.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689625/PepsiCo_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689627/PepsiCo_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689628/PepsiCo_4.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665176/Pepsi_Logo.jpg