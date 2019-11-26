Redwood Software Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification

Compliance with highest information security standards for all products and services

HOUTEN, Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software announced that it has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification (known as ISO 27001). This certification indicates that both the technologies and the processes used by Redwood keep confidential information safe. It shows that the organization transfers this information according to accepted and proven security practices. It also validates that the company identifies risks to information security and has strong controls in place to reduce them.

Redwood has proven that its information security approach and innovative technology follow the strict ISO 27001 guidelines.

Tijl Vuyk, President and CEO of Redwood Software, says: "We have a relentless focus on automation and data security. Our certification confirms that customers and partners can always trust that their information is safe with us. As a cloud-first automation company, Redwood is determined to exceed expectations."

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard established by a joint committee of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which promotes worldwide proprietary, industrial and commercial standards, together with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which publishes international standards for all fields of electrotechnology. ISO 27001 validates the effectiveness of companies' security processes related to financial information, intellectual property, employee details, third-party information and other assets.

Redwood's certification was issued by BSI, the British Standards Institution, an independent and accredited certification body.

Redwood Software is a global process automation company that delivers flexible and managed solutions to unleash human potential and drive business success. We work with you to build solutions that free the time and resources associated with repetitive manual tasks, so your people can focus on helping your organization stay ahead. Redwood's RunMyJobs® was recently named Best Workload Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Value Leader by Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™). Over the last 26 years, we've provided over 3,000 customers with automation solutions. It's not just what we do, it's in our DNA.

