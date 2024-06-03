Redwood Software Customers Jabil and Miele to Showcase Automation Innovation at SAP Sapphire

2024 Pinnacle Award winner Redwood to be Gold sponsor of SAP flagship events in Orlando and Barcelona

FRISCO, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software is sponsoring SAP Sapphire, SAP's premier flagship in-person event for innovators and industry professionals to explore inventive business strategies and SAP's business technology platform (BTP) solutions. As a Gold sponsor, 2024 Pinnacle Award winner Redwood Software will present at both the Orlando and Barcelona Sapphire events.

Along with live workload automation demos, SAP customers will host sessions on how they drove more successful business outcomes using Redwood Software, the leading automation fabric solution provider:

Automating key business processes at Jabil with RunMyJobs by Redwood Software Topic: Global engineering, manufacturing and supply chain company Jabil shares how it automated critical business processes while keeping a clean core and ensuring continuous operations before and after migrating to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Time: Tuesday, June 04, 2024 , at 3 PM at SAP Sapphire Orlando

Automating mission-critical processes at Miele with RunMyJobs by Redwood Software Topic: Hear how leading appliance manufacturer Miele & Cie. KG used SaaS job scheduling to seamlessly automate over 3,000 processes end-to-end in its supply chain while migrating to SAP S/4HANA and maintaining a clean core. Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , at 3:30 PM at SAP Sapphire Barcelona



"SAP customers are gaining measurable efficiencies and driving better business outcomes with Redwood Software by automating their most critical business processes. The explosion of best-of-breed applications has led to more siloed data and processes, making the need for automation fabrics that connect applications, business processes and data essential to drive successful business outcomes," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "Redwood Software enables customers to automate core business processes, like order to cash, record to report, supply chain and warehouse management, across their entire tech stack. For those customers in the RISE with SAP program, our market-leading RISE-certified cloud platform RunMyJobs ensures reliable operations before, during and after their transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud while uniquely maintaining a clean core."

RunMyJobs by Redwood Software is the exclusive SaaS workload automation and job scheduling solution offered by SAP with a hosted connection to and from a customer's RISE environment as part of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS). With a two-decades-long partnership, ongoing co-innovations and aligned product roadmaps, Redwood Software is the most trusted job scheduling and workload automation provider for SAP customers. Along with native and pre-built connectors supporting all SAP editions, in the second half of 2024, SAP ECS is expanding its managed service connection with RunMyJobs to offer SAP monitoring of critical jobs running within RunMyJobs. This new service will provide an additional level of support and efficiency for S/4HANA Cloud customers.

