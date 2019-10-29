Redwood's RunMyJobs® Named Best Workload Automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

The New 2019 EMA RADAR™ for Workload Automation shows how Redwood enables modernization for digital transformation

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "RunMyJobs is the only solution purpose-built for SaaS," says Dan Twing, President and Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™). "Redwood Software makes their debut in the EMA RADAR for Workload Automation (WLA): Q4 2019 as the Best WLA SaaS Solution and a Value Leader."

The EMA report evaluates 16 different global vendors using a survey with more than 600 data points, validated by product demonstrations and personal interviews with product users.

RunMyJobs eliminates all the pain and effort of management, maintenance, updates and right sizing. It delivers improved security, availability and scalability while providing greater visibility and control. Its flexible operating model allows for rapid expansion of process automation across the enterprise.

As a true SaaS solution, RunMyJobs is critical to successful digitization. Dan explains: "Modernizing applications in support of digital transformation is important, to be sure, but so is modernizing the infrastructure management tools that keep the undercarriage of those digital processes running smoothly and reliably."

He continues: "Since it's built from the ground up for the cloud, RunMyJobs can integrate applications seamlessly into next-generation operating models while covering transitional needs today. It connects directly with analytics tools and platforms, such as ServiceNow, to reduce the total cost of management."

Mehdi Rezaie, Chief Operating Officer at Redwood Software, says: "As Dan points out, five years ago we unveiled RunMyJobs as the only SaaS solution for workload automation. We continue to build on that vision, enabling rapid modernization and delivering unprecedented business value across the entire enterprise."

Bhanu Pratap Singh, Manager IT Architecture at AMD (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) describes his success: "With RunMyJobs we save nearly $200,000 in on-premises data center costs alone each year. It provides growing value to our organization as workload automation delivered through SaaS."

"We've fully integrated automated processes across our SAP® environment and beyond—including shipping, payroll, enterprise data warehouse (EDW), Informatica, MFT File transfer, cloud applications such as SuccessFactors, Oracle DB, and Unix/Linux systems."

RunMyJobs eliminates the limitations of legacy schedulers. It bridges gaps in hybrid workloads across applications, physical data centers, private and public clouds. It provides unsurpassed agility for the future of business.

Redwood Software is a global process automation company that delivers flexible and managed solutions to unleash human potential and drive business success. We work with you to build solutions that free the time and resources associated with repetitive manual tasks, so your people can focus on helping your organization stay ahead. Over the last 26 years, we've provided over 3,000 customers with automation solutions. It's not just what we do, it's in our DNA.

