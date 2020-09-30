Redscan named in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

Redscan one of two UK-based Representative Vendors listed

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan, the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Penetration Testing specialist, today announced its recognition in Gartner, Inc.'s 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services [1].

The Gartner report is a comprehensive analysis of the MDR market, detailing the scope and attributes of service providers. It suggests that: "By 2025, 50 percent of organisations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment capabilities."

Active incident response is highlighted as an increasingly sought-after requirement of vendors. Redscan counts this as a key feature of its ThreatDetect™ service and is making substantial investments in its CyberOps™ platform to deliver continued enhancements in this area and in other aspects of security automation.

Gartner's list of representative Managed Detection and Response Representative Vendors primarily consists of vendors in North America, with Redscan one of two UK-based companies listed. Following the invalidation of the EU-US Privacy Shield and the expiry of the Brexit transition period at the end of 2020, Redscan expects more British businesses to seek high-quality UK-based security partners – with the company expertly positioned to meet rising demand and maintain its high-growth strategy.

"As well as extensive threat visibility, organisations also need the capability to take rapid action when a genuine incident occurs," said Mike Fenton, Redscan CEO. "It's important to choose a managed security partner that can deliver on both of these fronts to minimise cyber security risk. We believe this is a key reason why buyers are turning their back on traditional offerings and placing their trust in Redscan and our ThreatDetect service.

"An outcome-focused approach, deep knowledge of offensive security and extensive investment in our CyberOps platform mean we're constantly pushing the boundaries of MDR to better protect our clients."

To read Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3989507

Note: Gartner account required

About ThreatDetect

ThreatDetect™ is an outcome-focused MDR service that supplies the support, insight and automated actions organisations need to rapidly detect and respond to current and emerging cyber threats across networks, endpoints and cloud environments – 24/7/365.

Integrating experienced cyber security operations centre (SOC) experts, a cloud-native technology stack and real-time curated cyberoffensive intelligence from internal and external sources, ThreatDetect operates as an extension of clients' in-house teams to expand threat visibility and coverage plus contain, disrupt and eliminate threats at the earliest stages of attack. CyberOps™, Redscan's threat management platform, is central to the delivery of ThreatDetect. CyberOps provides extended detection and response (XDR) by collecting and correlating security telemetry across environments, enriching alerts for superior detection accuracy and high-quality SOC investigations, and accelerating incident response with automated actions.

Earlier this year, ThreatDetect was named the MDR service to choose in the UK by Bloor Research [2] and was highly commended in the category of Best Managed Security Service at the 2020 SC Awards. On average, customers rate the service over 9/10 for overall satisfaction [3].

Learn more about Redscan ThreatDetect

[1] Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, 26 August 2020

[2] Bloor Research MDR Market Guide, Fran Howarth, March 2020

[3] Redscan Customer Survey 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Redscan

Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in Managed Detection and Response, Penetration Testing and Red Teaming.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify, contain and shut down breaches.

By understanding how attackers operate and leveraging cutting-edge tools and threat intelligence, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

https://www.redscan.com

