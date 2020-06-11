Redscan Named as an MDR 'Champion' by Bloor Research

LONDON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan today announced that it has been recognised as a 'Champion' provider – the highest category awarded to businesses – by research firm Bloor in its review of the global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services market. In Bloor's detailed analysis of the industry and leading organisations within it, Redscan is also described as 'the one to choose in the UK'.

Bloor's research aims to help cyber security decision-makers better understand MDR, its benefits in enhancing organisations' threat detection capabilities, and how service differs from those offered by traditional MSSPs. MDR providers listed in the report are assessed against three main criteria – services, automation (in areas such as security orchestration and incident response), and Bloor's Bullseye methodology, which considers attributes such as customer support, value for money and innovation.[1]

"When considering MDR, organisations must have a clear idea of what they want to achieve from a service," said Fran Howarth, Practice Leader at Bloor.

"The type and quality of MDR services can vary hugely, so knowing what features to look for and asking the right questions is key to identifying the right provider."

In recognition of Redscan's turnkey approach to the delivery of its ThreatDetect™ MDR service, Bloor has classified the company as a 'pure play' MDR provider in its market guide. This description is used to refer to MDR providers that supply a range of integrated detection technologies as part of the service, as well as security experts to manage and monitor them, 24/7.

In an accompanying MDR Market Update, Bloor commends Redscan for its agnostic approach to technology selection, including the development of its own proprietary technology to integrate a wide number of toolsets. The company's offensive security mentality, including the way it leverages intelligence from red teaming and penetration testing to improve threat detection, is also highlighted.

"Organisations considering outsourcing threat detection requirements need to ensure that both the type of service and the provider they choose are capable of delivering the most effective security outcomes," says Mike Fenton CEO of Redscan.

"Bloor's research highlights the reasons why MDR is now a first choice for organisations that want to minimise security risk by detecting and responding to cyber threats as swiftly as possible.

"For Redscan to be recognised as a champion of our industry is a proud achievement and validation of the way we deliver our ThreatDetect service to continually protect our clients."

About Bloor Research

Bloor brings fresh technological thinking to help you navigate complex business situations, converting challenges into new opportunities for real growth, profitability and impact.

We provide actionable strategic insight through our innovative independent technology research, advisory and consulting services. We assist companies throughout their transformation journeys to stay relevant, bringing fresh thinking to complex business situations and turning challenges into new opportunities for real growth and profitability.

For over 25 years, Bloor has assisted companies to intelligently evolve: by embracing technology to adjust their strategies and achieve the best possible outcomes. At Bloor, we will help you challenge assumptions to consistently improve and succeed.

About Redscan

Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in threat detection and integrated response.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify and shut down breaches. Services offered include CREST accredited Penetration Testing, Red Teaming and Managed Detection & Response.

By understanding how attackers operate, leveraging cutting-edge threat intelligence, and offering highly acclaimed service, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

About Redscan ThreatDetect™ MDR

ThreatDetect is an outcome-focused MDR service that, through a turnkey approach, supplies the support and insight needed to rapidly detect and respond to current and emerging cyber threats before they become business impacting events.

Integrating experienced cyber security professionals, a best of breed technology stack and the latest cyberoffensive intelligence, ThreatDetect operates as an extension of an organisation's team to expand threat visibility and coverage plus disrupt and eliminate threats at the earliest stages of attack.

With ThreatDetect, quickly achieve an enterprise-grade security capability without the need to employ a large team of security experts and make upfront investments in security controls.



[1] Bloor's Bullseye methodology assesses vendors in the areas of stability and risk, support and location, value, innovation, awareness, and adoption. Scores in each of these areas are aggregated to form one 'Bullseye score'. The highest scoring companies are nearest the centre and categorised as either a Champion, Challenger or Innovator.

