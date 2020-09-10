Redscan appoints Mark Doughty as CFO to maintain high-growth strategy

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscan, the Managed Detection and Response and Penetration Testing specialist, today announced the appointment of Mark Doughty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Doughty will help support Redscan's high-growth strategy, which has seen the business increase its revenue at an average rate of 110% per annum over the last three years and invest significantly in its services, technology and talent.

Doughty has more than 25 years' financial management experience within the technology sector and had previously been working with Redscan in an advisory capacity. He will now join full-time, with a remit to oversee financial operations and help consolidate the company's position as the UK's leading provider of MDR and cyber assessment services.

"Over the last five years, Redscan has earned a reputation as the go-to provider of outcome-focused security services," said Redscan CEO, Mike Fenton. "I'm delighted that Mark has agreed to join us permanently to help support the next phase of our growth. His extensive experience of working with high-performing companies means that he will play a key role in ensuring we deliver against our vision and continue to provide the highest levels of support and cyberoffensive insight to our clients."

A chartered accountant and a graduate of the University of Nottingham, Doughty has a strong record of achievement. As Group Finance Director for MHR, a large UK-based provider of HR and payroll solutions, he oversaw significant top and bottom-line growth and was a member of the company's Executive Board. More recently, he worked with The FD Centre, the UK's leading provider of part-time Finance Directors, where he specialised in helping organisations improve their revenues, profitability and valuation.

"I'm delighted to be taking a more active role at Redscan at such an important time," said Doughty. Strong market demand for high-quality security services, even at such a difficult time for businesses, means I'm hugely optimistic about the future. I look forward to helping the company meet its objectives and ensuring our teams continue to receive the support they need to innovate and better protect our customers."

About Redscan



Redscan is an award-winning provider of managed security services, specialising in threat detection and incident response.

Possessing a deep knowledge of offensive security, Redscan's experts are among the most qualified in the industry, working as an extension of clients' in-house resources to expose and address vulnerabilities plus swiftly identify and shut down breaches. Services offered include CREST-accredited Penetration Testing, Red Teaming and Managed Detection & Response.

By understanding how attackers operate, leveraging cutting-edge threat intelligence, and offering highly acclaimed services, Redscan's cyber security professionals can be trusted to provide the insight and support needed to successfully mitigate information security risk and achieve compliance standards.

https://www.redscan.com

SOURCE Redscan