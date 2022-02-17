Redmi Note 11 Series Premiere on Goboo - Early-bird deal with extra services

Both Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature a vibrant AMOLED display with FHD+ clarity, and run on a seamless 90Hz high refresh rate, providing an immersive watching experience.

Choose the Redmi Note 11 for an incredible daily-use phone for ultimate value, featuring a Snapdragon® 680 processor, a beautiful display and a power-efficient processor. Plus, its massive battery can be charged to 100% in just 61 minutes with 33W Pro fast charging.

For photography hobbyists, the Redmi Note 11S offers an amazing photo-taking experience enabled by the powerful MediaTek Helio G96 and a flagship-level 108MP camera. That's not to mention th 5000mAh battery and 33W Pro fast charging.

Both Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S are available on Goboo, starting February 17.

Founded in 2020, Goboo is dedicated to building an efficient, accurate and professional e-commerce platform to provide consumers in the European market with the best quality smart technology products, shipped from European warehouses that arrive in just 2 to 7 days, including next-day delivery in Spain. Goboo offers free delivery, unconditional returns within 14 days and a 2-year warranty on all products sold.

Goboo releases the Redmi Note 11 Series on Feb. 18 at 13:00 (UTC+1)

Redmi Note 11 Series campaign final price: starting from 159€ (*Final price varies by market)

Customers have a chance to win a coupon and a free Mi Band 6 when purchasing the new smartphone.

This is a limited-time offer.

