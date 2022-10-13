Redefine Meat announces major strategic partnership with meat-importing giant Giraudi Meats to rapidly accelerate adoption of New-Meat™ across Europe

As Europe's leading distributor of exclusive high-end meats, and restauranteur, Giraudi Meats will add Redefine Meat's premium-quality New-Meat™ range to its portfolio

Partners sign pan-European sales, marketing and distribution agreement – starting with the commercial launch of New-Meat in France today, followed by Italy , Sweden and Greece later this year, with dozens more European countries to follow

Giraudi Meats will also add New-Meat products on the menus of their chain of Beefbar restaurants across Europe , starting with the Paris Beefbar today

PARIS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Europe's largest food exhibition, SIAL (15-19 October), New-Meat™ pioneer Redefine Meat™ today announces a major strategic collaboration with Europe's largest importer of high-end meat and restauranteur, Giraudi Meats – marking a historic milestone for the company as part of its aggressive expansion plans in Europe. With a presence in over 30 countries and an industry-leading sales, marketing and distribution network in hospitality comprising over 300 meat distributors and wholesalers, Giraudi Meats will drive the rapid expansion of New-Meat across European food services – starting with France immediately, followed by Italy, Greece and Sweden later this year, and dozens more countries to follow.

Known for selling exclusive high-end meat to Europe's food services sector, Giraudi Meats will distribute New-Meat to its existing customer base, as well as prospecting new customers to sell Redefine Meat products. Giraudi Meats will distribute Redefine Meat's New-Meat portfolio spanning beef, lamb and pork – from minced meat products to the company's acclaimed premium cuts. In addition, Giraudi Meats will also add New-Meat products on the menus of their chain of Beefbar restaurants across Europe. Endorsed by world-leading chefs, New-Meat achieves what was previously considered impossible in the culinary world: plant-based products with a level of quality suitable for high-end chefs and butchers.

Riccardo Giraudi, CEO of Giraudi Group, comments; "Working intimately with the European food services industry, we're seeing fast growing demand for more flexitarian products to satisfy the needs of meat-lovers. We've been searching for a high-quality meat alternative to add to our high-end meat portfolio to address this growing market, and I have to say that New-Meat is in a category of its own. We believe that with this level of quality, combined with the product versatility across beef, lamb and pork, New-Meat will enable us to drive significant new revenue streams in the high-end meat market."

Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat, adds; "The synergies between Redefine Meat and Giraudi Meats lays in our love and passion for meat, and the uncompromising shared vision to serve the world only top-quality meat. Having such a prestige meat importer as Giraudi Meats – working with the best chefs and butchers all over Europe – integrate our New-Meat into its portfolio of exclusive high-end meat alongside the likes of Angus and Kobe beef, exemplifies why New-Meat is defining a new category of high-end product in the meat industry. Giraudi Meats' proven track record of creating new categories in the European meat market and its ability to continuously change and innovate makes it a great partnership, which will significantly accelerate the proliferation of New-Meat across Europe."

In less than 12 months since commercially launching in the UK, Germany, Netherlands and Israel, today almost 1,000 food service locations are serving New-Meat. These include everything from Michelin-starred fine-dining and fast-casual premium venues to steakhouses and hotel chains – many of whom have never had plant-based products on their menu. By combining a true love of meat with materials science and breakthrough technologies including additive manufacturing, AI and machine learning, Redefine Meat has achieved a level of quality with plant-based meat endorsed by leading butchers and chefs across Europe and Israel.

Building its success since the 1960s, Giraudi Meats is the leading importer of high-quality meat in Europe, with more than 90,000 tons of meat products a year sold to its customer base of wholesalers, retailers and restaurants. Marking two significant milestones in the European meat industry, the company was the first and is today the largest importer of hormone-free Black Angus beef from the US, and the sole importer of Japanese Kobe beef into Europe. The company also owns 30 restaurants worldwide.

About Redefine Meat

At Redefine Meat™, we love meat. Really, really love meat.

We believe that the world deserves New-Meat™, delicious plant-based meat that is good for the environment and kind to animals. Having studied the unique properties of animal meat and perfected cutting-edge technologies, we've developed a wide range of high-quality products that provide the full sensory experience of meat, including flavour profiles, texture and aroma, without compromise.

Our category-defining New-Meat™ portfolio spans minced meat products and premium muscle cuts, which are proudly served by leading chefs at hundreds of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice locations in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Israel. In Israel, they are also commercially available in retail channels such as butcher shops.

Redefine Meat is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, and has over 240 employees in Israel and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.redefinemeat.com

*All Redefine Meat Ltd. Products are based on non-GMO, plant-based ingredients, are antibiotic and cholesterol free, and do not contain any animal-based ingredients or by-products.

