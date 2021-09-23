Red Hong Yi Invited by TIME to Participate and Unveil Latest NFT for Sale

Limited NFT drop starts at 0.1 ETH and is expected to be a key draw of TIMEPieces launch

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Red Hong Yi, collaborates once again with TIME for TIMEPieces, an NFT project inaugurated by TIME's creative director, D.W. Pine. Themed 'Building A Better Future', Red is among 40 global artists to be invited for the launch and genesis drop. Red's NFT was officially revealed on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 on time.com/timepieces and the NFT drop will take place on Thursday, 23 September 2021 on nft.time.com . All artwork will be priced at 0.1 ETH. The initial drop will be a "blind drop" where purchasers would not be aware of which artist piece they have purchased.