The UK is also experiencing a rise in extreme weather events - from flash flooding in Cornwall to wildfires in East London - alongside ongoing supply chain disruptions, including food shortages. These challenges highlight the urgent need to build greater resilience into the food supply system and ensure it can adapt to an increasingly unpredictable future.

As part of wider efforts to strengthen national preparedness, the government will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency alert system this September, with mobile phones across the UK set to receive a live alert.

In such times of instability and increasing geopolitical uncertainty with the risk of regional flare-ups, as illustrated by the recent escalation of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, nations and consumers are increasingly concerned about supply chain disruptions impacting on food security. Interestingly, EU and Italian canned tomatoes, a staple in many kitchens worldwide, can play a unique role in these challenging times, not just as a culinary ingredient but as a symbol of resilience and cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"Italy has long been renowned for its high-quality canned tomatoes, whose export has been constantly increasing across the United Kingdom" said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries - Director General. "Our promotional campaign, recently launched in the United Kingdon and co-funded by the European Commission, aims to highlight that Italian canned tomatoes are versatile, economical and have a long shelf life, making them ideal for households to ensure affordable, nutritious meals amidst even in case of supply chain disruptions."

Italian canned tomatoes may seem like a humble commodity but their role in supporting regional resilience during times of volatility underscores how food supply chains are intertwined with geopolitics. Continued trade partnerships can turn these everyday items into symbols of stability and cooperation amid uncertainty.

