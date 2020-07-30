Red Box Fuels AI-powered Insights Through Integration with Salesforce Einstein Call Coaching on Salesforce AppExchange

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Box, a leading platform for voice, today announces Red Box AI Bridge for Salesforce Einstein on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Red Box AI Bridge enables organisations not utilising a Salesforce-embedded communication platform to capture high quality call and metadata from their existing telephony or contact centre platform. This voice data is then made easily available to Einstein Call Coaching for AI-powered insights that drive sales performance improvements.

Einstein Call Coaching for High Velocity Sales was introduced at Dreamforce last year and is part of Salesforce's 2020 Summer release. It helps managers more effectively coach individuals, and scale learnings across teams, as well as gain deeper insights into customer needs and experiences.

"The breadth of Red Box's connectivity to support voice capture from any platform, coupled with our ability to capture 'AI-Ready' call audio, makes AI-enabled speech analytics a logical next step in our integration with Salesforce," add Pete Ellis, Red Box CPO. "We look forward to empowering customers with transformative sales performance outcomes."

This Red Box AI Bridge for Salesforce Einstein is now available here on Salesforce AppExchange , alongside its Voice Data Controller application that enables the mapping of all conversations taking place across a business to contacts, accounts and leads records within Salesforce.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 85 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 80% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,500 customers around the world.

For more information visit www.redboxvoice.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg



For press enquiries please contact:

Clarity PR on +44 7813 581 513 | +44 7444 368 407

redbox@claritypr.com

SOURCE Red Box